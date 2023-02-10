Prosecutors to review all cases involving officers implicated in Tyre Nichols' death

Good morning, Memphis!

This is Content Editor Brett Barrouquere, and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal team.

Reporters Katherine Burgess and Kelly Puente write that Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy is now reviewing all cases involving the five officers implicated in the death of Tyre Nichols. Defense attorneys believe such a review will lead to a multitude of charges being dropped.

TennCare recipients will be able to access care and treatment through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare system after the two sides reached an agreement, reporter Corinne S Kennedy writes. BlueCare serves more than 630,000 members across the state, including about 200,000 people in West Tennessee

Republicans in the Tennessee Senate have passed a bill reclassifying drag shows under the state's obscenity law. Reporter Melissa Brown writes that the measure drew unanimous opposition from the chamber's Democratic minority. And here's what we know about bills filed in the current General Assembly session targeting the LGBTQ community.

There's a new mixed-used development coming to Southhaven and DeSoto County. Reporter Gina Butkovich writes that the development is being built to have a main street feel to it. We never wanted this to feel like a mall," developer Brian Hill said.

Memphis athletics took an economic hit during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The department still hasn't bounced back completely and reporter Evan Barnes explores why ticket sales are still below pre-pandemic levels in this piece for subscribers.

The University of Memphis baseball and softball teams have new coaches after multiple lackluster seasons. Reporter Jason Munz, in this piece for subscribers, looks at how the new coaches are bringing a new excitement to the diamond.

