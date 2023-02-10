Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII
By Charles Goldman,
11 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their second injury reports of the week after holding the most strenuous practice session leading up to Super Bowl LVII. There was some good news and some bad news for both Kansas City and Philadelphia in this one.
Check out the initial injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
PlayerInjuryParticipation*
QB Patrick Mahomes Ankle FP
RB Jerick McKinnon Ankles FP
RB Isiah Pacheco Wrist FP
LB Willie Gay Jr. Shoulder FP
RG Trey Smith Ankle FP
WR Kadarius Toney Ankle/Hamstring FP
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Knee FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Comments / 0