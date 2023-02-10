Open in App
Kansas City, MO
Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII

By Charles Goldman,

11 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their second injury reports of the week after holding the most strenuous practice session leading up to Super Bowl LVII. There was some good news and some bad news for both Kansas City and Philadelphia in this one.

Check out the initial injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Player Injury Participation*

QB Patrick Mahomes Ankle FP

RB Jerick McKinnon Ankles FP

RB Isiah Pacheco Wrist FP

LB Willie Gay Jr. Shoulder FP

RG Trey Smith Ankle FP

WR Kadarius Toney Ankle/Hamstring FP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Knee FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Kadarius Toney completed a full practice on Thursday, a good sign in terms of his availability for Sunday.
  • L’Jarius Sneed was added to the injury report with a knee injury. He’d been listed on the injury report previously this season with a knee injury (Week 7) and never missed any time as a result.

Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation*

OL Landon Dickerson Elbow/rest LP

OT Lane Johnson Groin/rest LP

C Cam Jurgens Hip/rest LP

CB Avonte Maddox Toe/rest LP

DE Robert Quinn Foot FP

WR Britain Covey Hamstring LP

CB James Bradberry Rest LP

WR A.J. Brown Rest LP

DT Fletcher Cox Rest LP

DE Brandon Graham Rest LP

C Jason Kelce Rest LP

OG Isaac Seumalo Rest LP

CB Darius Slay Rest LP

DE Josh Sweat Rest LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • WR Britain Covey was a new addition to the injury report as limited with a hamstring injury.
  • Several players were limited as a part of a rest day for the Eagles.
  • For more information on Philadelphia’s injury situation, be sure to visit our friends at Eagles Wire.
