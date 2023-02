The next Frederick County sheriff would receive a pay increase of at least 62% — larger than what lawmakers initially said — if a bill from a Frederick County lawmaker passes during the Maryland General Assembly’s legislative session.

The bill, from Sen. Bill Folden, R-Frederick, would increase the sheriff’s salary from $125,000 to the highest pay step for a Maryland State Police lieutenant colonel — $202,199 as of Jan. 1, according to the Maryland Department of Budget and Management.