Beaver County, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Reward to find person who left Hamlin the puppy to die raises to $2,000

By Erica Mokay,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k7dgR_0kiTdro200

Hamlin the puppy recovering 02:25

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - Once injured, emaciated and abandoned, the dog now known as Hamlin is getting better and better.

"He's busy, he wants to play. He's very loud, he's found his voice,"  shelter manager Cailin Rankin said.

When we first met him in January , his ribs were prominent on his little frame and he was barely able to walk.

Now, even on his paw-print cast, Hamlin is hitting his stride , gaining weight -- about 5 pounds -- and picking up hobbies like sniffing every inch of everything and cuddling. Lots of cuddling.

"Knowing that he was so close to not even having a second chance -- he might not have ever made it out of those woods, but he did. And he found us," Rankin said.

The reward to find the person who left this little guy in the woods to die has risen to $2,000. However, the people at the shelter say there's been very little progress in getting justice for Hamlin.

"Our humane officers in their investigations are trying their best, but, if we don't have a lot to go on, there's not much we can really do," Rankin said.

Those caring for this good boy say even if that person is never found, the greatest treat of all will be seeing this very special dog have its day.

Hamlin is not ready for adoption just yet. However, he will be ready for a new foster home in a few weeks. If you're interested, keep checking the Beaver County Humane Society's website and Facebook page. That foster family will have the first opportunity to adopt him.

Comments / 0
