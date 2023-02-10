2 Brooklyn schools join city's dyslexia pilot program

2 NYC public schools join dyslexia pilot program 00:43

NEW YORK -- Two schools in Brooklyn are joining New York City's school dyslexia pilot program.

P.S. 107 in Park Slope and P.S. 295 in South Slope received a $100,000 investment Thursday for specialized programming.

Assembly Member Robert Carroll says he was diagnosed with dyslexia in the first grade and the program will mean a lot to students.

"We can do it for every student. There's no reason you need to be segregated from your friends, from your neighborhood, be shipped off to the Upper East Side or elsewhere. We can do it right here in local schools," Carroll said.

The pilot program launched last September.

So far, more than 500 students have been screened for risk of dyslexia and other print-based learning disabilities.