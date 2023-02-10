Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
CBS New York

2 Brooklyn schools join city's dyslexia pilot program

By CBS New York Team,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gXzQa_0kiTdp2a00

2 NYC public schools join dyslexia pilot program 00:43

NEW YORK -- Two schools in Brooklyn are joining New York City's school dyslexia pilot program.

P.S. 107 in Park Slope and P.S. 295 in South Slope received a $100,000 investment Thursday for specialized programming.

Assembly Member Robert Carroll says he was diagnosed with dyslexia in the first grade and the program will mean a lot to students.

"We can do it for every student. There's no reason you need to be segregated from your friends, from your neighborhood, be shipped off to the Upper East Side or elsewhere. We can do it right here in local schools," Carroll said.

RELATED STORY: Staten Island charter school program designed for students with dyslexia, other learning disabilities inspires change

The pilot program launched last September.

So far, more than 500 students have been screened for risk of dyslexia and other print-based learning disabilities.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY
NYC unveils new school safety system at P.S. 28 in Corona, Queens
New York City, NY16 hours ago
Students, parents shocked to learn 12 Catholic schools to shut down by end of year
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Bronx woman reflects on breaking barriers for Black flight attendants
Bronx, NY15 hours ago
Most Popular
Neighbors oppose delivery workers hub on Upper West Side
New York City, NY21 hours ago
Law enforcement agencies working together to stop street racing in NYC
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Queens hotel will become relief center for asylum seekers
New York City, NY1 day ago
New Fraternal Order of Black Firefighters president sworn in
New York City, NY1 day ago
Charter school pays final respects to slain kindergarten teacher
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
Mayor Adams to Gov. Hochul: NYC needs more money ASAP
New York City, NY1 day ago
Mayor Adams, state senators discuss Black population decline
New York City, NY1 day ago
1 person critically hurt in Queens fire
Queens, NY2 hours ago
Chick-fil-A opens "brake room" for NYC delivery workers
New York City, NY21 hours ago
Westchester County middle schoolers learn CPR
White Plains, NY1 day ago
Delivery worker badly injured in Brooklyn U-Haul truck rampage speaks out
Brooklyn, NY10 hours ago
NYPD officers hurt in crash responding to call in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY2 hours ago
Paging winter ... Any chance New York City will see you again?
New York City, NY1 day ago
Babies get plenty of love in NYU Langone Long Island's Care Cuddler Program
Mineola, NY2 days ago
New Black Heritage stamp honors author Ernest J. Gaines
Hempstead, NY20 hours ago
Power outage at JFK Airport's Terminal 1 continues to cause problems
New York City, NY15 hours ago
Shots fired outside Staten Island elementary school
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
New Jersey gym owner accused of stealing from clients
Midland Park, NJ15 hours ago
Brooklyn store employee helps subdue man armed with rifle
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
23 gang members indicted for broad-daylight Queens shootings
Queens, NY2 days ago
N.J. family sues nursing center after father's 2022 death
Teaneck, NJ2 days ago
Newark students "build bridges" in basketball game with state troopers
Newark, NJ22 hours ago
Metro North suspended in New Canaan after partial derailment
New Canaan, CT2 days ago
Santos was interviewed by police in 2017 international credit card fraud probe
New York City, NY1 day ago
International flights canceled at JFK Airport for 2nd day
New York City, NY2 hours ago
Partner of slain FDNY EMT takes stand at trial of Jose Gonzalez
Bronx, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy