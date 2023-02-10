F1 engineer praises Lewis Hamilton for how he handles defeat

Mercedes' trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has heaped praise on Lewis Hamilton for the way in which he handles defeat.

Shovlin has worked alongside Hamilton ever since the British Formula 1 driver left McLaren to join Mercedes in 2013.

Hamilton has gone on to win six championships with Mercedes - picking up the title in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 after previously winning the 2008 title with McLaren.

However, along with the good times, there have been some bad times for Hamilton. He has missed out on several titles thanks to Nico Rosberg and Max Verstappen .

But, Shovlin has praised Hamilton for the way in which he reacts to defeat and revealed how the 38-year-old spends time figuring out what he needs to do 'better'.

'You can't ask Lewis to be happy when he's lost a race; that's not how he works,' Shovlin told the BBC. 'But he loses really well if you want someone to come back and win the next one.

'He's actually better at losing than most I've seen because of how diligently he goes through the block of work of understanding what he needs to be better, where did he miss the opportunities.

'He doesn't enjoy it, but it's about the result at the next race, not whether he's smiling or giving a nice interview.'

Shovlin went to to speak about Hamilton's 'natural talent' before highlighting the fact the 38-year-old works hard behind the scenes to be successful.

'Lewis has natural talent in abundance, but his work ethic and ability to continually develop and improve means that, for drivers trying to beat him, he's a bit of a moving target,' Shovlin said.

'The thing with Lewis now is his bad days are so few and far between and even on his bad days he's as good as the others.

'That's what's brought him to the level he is. It's the consistency. And when he's at his best, the level is just phenomenal.'