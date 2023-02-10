Where to watch Super Bowl LVII in Los Angeles

Even though Los Angeles won’t be hosting or appearing in the Super Bowl this year, there are still plenty of places Angelenos can watch the big game.

This is where you can watch Super Bowl LVII in Los Angeles.

– Toca Madera’s Super Bowl Watch Party

The restaurant, located in West Hollywood, will be stocked with craft burgers, mimosa kits, margarita pitchers and more on Super Bowl Sunday. The party starts at 11 a.m.

– The Big Game Super Bowl Party

The Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood will be throwing a Super Bowl watch party with food, multiple big-screen TVs and two DJ sets. This party is a ticketed event and is only available to Angelenos who are 21 years old and older.

Tickets for the event are $35 and include an all-you-can-eat buffet. Alcoholic beverages will be available at a cash bar.

– Paragon Bar and Grill

The Northridge-based bar will host a Super Bowl watch party with food, drinks and special giveaways.

– The Brews Hall

Hermosa Beach and Torrance Brew Hall locations will celebrate the big game with special food and drinks on Sunday. Multiple TVs will line the walls, allowing guests to watch the game indoors or outside.

– Mr. Furley’s Bar

No reservations are required for Mr. Furley’s Super Bowl watch party. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at its Sherman Oaks and Glendale locations. The bar is offering a buy two get one free drinks special during happy hour.

For those who prefer to watch the game at home, the Super Bowl can be watched on Fox or streamed on Fox Sports, NFL+ or YouTube TV.

Super Bowl kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. PST.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.