Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
KTLA

Where to watch Super Bowl LVII in Los Angeles

By Iman Palm,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9QOB_0kiTYCIw00

Even though Los Angeles won’t be hosting or appearing in the Super Bowl this year, there are still plenty of places Angelenos can watch the big game.

This is where you can watch Super Bowl LVII in Los Angeles.

Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts to make NFL history during Super Bowl LVII

Toca Madera’s Super Bowl Watch Party

The restaurant, located in West Hollywood, will be stocked with craft burgers, mimosa kits, margarita pitchers and more on Super Bowl Sunday. The party starts at 11 a.m.

The Big Game Super Bowl Party

The Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood will be throwing a Super Bowl watch party with food, multiple big-screen TVs and two DJ sets. This party is a ticketed event and is only available to Angelenos who are 21 years old and older.

Tickets for the event are $35 and include an all-you-can-eat buffet. Alcoholic beverages will be available at a cash bar.

Paragon Bar and Grill

The Northridge-based bar will host a Super Bowl watch party with food, drinks and special giveaways.

The Brews Hall

Hermosa Beach and Torrance Brew Hall locations will celebrate the big game with special food and drinks on Sunday. Multiple TVs will line the walls, allowing guests to watch the game indoors or outside.

Mr. Furley’s Bar

No reservations are required for Mr. Furley’s Super Bowl watch party. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at its Sherman Oaks and Glendale locations. The bar is offering a buy two get one free drinks special during happy hour.

Watch: What to know about this year’s Super Bowl stadium

For those who prefer to watch the game at home, the Super Bowl can be watched on Fox or streamed on Fox Sports, NFL+ or YouTube TV.

Super Bowl kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. PST.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA
Man run over, killed while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter
Palmdale, CA2 days ago
Burglars break into Fairfax marijuana dispensary through skylight; 5 arrested
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
"NYPD Blue" Star Dies Tragically in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Most Popular
Detectives bust theft ring, recover $1 million in stolen property, cash in San Bernardino
San Bernardino, CA2 days ago
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral During Parade
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
Sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged with murder in crash that killed 12-year-old in South Gate
South Gate, CA1 day ago
Former Claremont school board president, 2 others face charges after teens served alcohol at holiday party
Claremont, CA21 hours ago
San Bernardino County school locked down after suspect attempts to enter campus
Twentynine Palms, CA1 day ago
Long Beach burglaries leave small business owners on edge
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
LAPD pursuit ends in crash in Northridge; innocent driver killed
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Cold temperatures grip Southern California; snow shuts down Grapevine
Grapevine, TX2 days ago
3 people in custody after stolen vehicle, reckless driving pursuit in Whittier
Whittier, CA12 hours ago
3 people hospitalized, including innocent victim, after pursuit ends with violent crash in Florence
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Mountain biker airlifted to hospital from Brentwood
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Victorville man in custody after attacking neighbor with hammer, knife
Victorville, CA1 day ago
SUV crashes into Porter Ranch home; no injuries reported
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Amazon testing self-driving taxis in California
Foster City, CA2 days ago
Cal State Northridge student, 19, identified as victim of police pursuit crash
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Los Angeles Police warning Kia drivers of a surge in thefts
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Mountain lion fatally struck by vehicle along Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu
Malibu, CA1 day ago
Record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner finally identified
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Job-seekers might want to avoid this California city, study says
Oxnard, CA2 days ago
Long Beach restaurant owner shares video of costly break-in
Long Beach, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy