News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria man identified as victim of weekend shooting

By Lindsay Zuchelli,

7 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A 32-year-old Santa Maria man was identified as the victim in a weekend shooting in Santa Maria .

Police said Thursday that Robert Valencia was killed.

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday on Railroad Avenue near the intersection with Fesler Street.

Police received reports of shots fired in the area.

Officers and detectives arrived at the scene and determined there had been a shooting.

On Sunday, police said two men had been injured in the shooting. Both were hospitalized and one died.

No arrests have been made so far, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brian Santiago at 805-928-3781 ext. 1362 or the Santa Maria Police Department Communications Center at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.

