Prep skiers get a chance to extend their seasons

Numerous Alpine, Nordic competitors qualify for state meets

While some might want winter to just go away already, that definitely doesn’t apply to local high school Alpine and Nordic skiers, a number of whom just extended their seasons by one week.

Highlights of Tuesday’s busy day of section competition included championships for Eagan’s girls Alpine team and the ISD 196 boys Nordic team. They’ll be among those headed to Giants Ridge in Biwabik for their state meets next week.

A recap of the section meets:

Alpine

The Eagan girls came in 11 points ahead of South Suburban Conference rival Prior Lake to win the Section 6 team championship at Buck Hill. Edina repeated as Section 6 champion on the boys side, while the two Lakeville schools dueled for second place and a state berth. Ultimately, Lakeville North edged Lakeville South by two points to earn the right to compete at state as a team.

Eagan sophomore Courtney Bumpers finished second in the girls individual competition, leading the Wildcats to 302 points and the section team championship. Bumpers’ two-run time was 51.06 seconds, about half a second behind section champion Breck Carlson of Mankato West. Bumpers finished 28th in the 2022 state meet.

Bumpers’ sister Caitlyn, a senior, finished 10th in 52.49. Another senior, Helen Paulsen, placed in the top 15, taking 14th in 52.88. Isabella Barrios (24th, 54.81), Charlotte Heil (45th, 1:00.76) and Zuzu Callahan (57th, 1:03.47) completed Eagan’s section lineup.

Paulsen, Barrios and the Bumpers sisters skied for Eagan’s seventh-place team in the 2022 state meet.

Lakeville South finished third in the girls team standings, 21 points behind Prior Lake.

The top 10 skiers who aren’t members of the two state-qualifying teams advance to state as individuals. Advancing to state individually required a finish of 15th or higher in the Section 6 girls meet. Among those making the cut were Lakeville South sophomore Olivia Murphy (eighth, 52.29), Eastview junior Megan Young (ninth, 52.41), Lakeville South eighth-grader Brenna Peltz (11th, 52.63), Lakeville North eighth-grader Erin Hahs (12th, 52.68) and Lakeville North junior Leah Hahs (15th, 53.25). Apple Valley/Rosemount senior Kendall Schultz was 17th, less than half a second away from qualifying individually.

Edina placed three individuals in the top nine en route to its Section 6 team championship. The four skiers that counted toward the Hornets’ score all finished in the top 16.

Juniors Riley Okubo (third, 49.11) and Lou Brucciani (fourth, 49.13) led Lakeville North to second place. Payton Kilbourn (23rd, 52.03) and J.J. Warner (48th, 57.30) also counted toward North’s team score of 314 points, 40 behind Edina. Ed Brookhart (50th, 57.71) and John Glick (51st, 57.77) were the Panthers’ fifth and sixth skiers at sections.

Lakeville South senior James Nida was fifth individually in 49.17, and fellow senior Connor Oujiri was 17th in 51.31. The rest of the Cougars’ lineup consisted of ninth-graders and younger – Jack Olson (22nd, 51.98), Cole Peltz (36th, 54.34), Skogen Scharrer (58th, 58.74) and Lucas Loger (75th, 63.55). Lakeville South finished with 312 points, two short of advancing to state as a team

Nida will ski in the individual state competition. Oujiri was less than three-tenths of a second from advancing. Individual state qualifiers also include Apple Valley/Rosemount sophomore Wes Ebaugh, who was 13th at sections in 50.43. Narrowly missing a place at state was Apple Valley/Rosemount ninth-grader Bennett Simmering, who was 18th.

Mankato West sophomore Leo Demars won the Section 6 individual championship in 48.08.

The state Alpine skiing meet will be Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Giants Ridge, with team and individual competitions taking place simultaneously.

Nordic

The ISD 196 boys team, which consists of skiers from Apple Valley, Eastview and Rosemount high schools, plus the School of Environmental Studies, rode a strong performance in the sprint relay to qualify for the state meet for the second consecutive year. ISD 196 was the top-scoring team in sprint relay at the Section 1 meet at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington and had the third-most points in pursuit for a total of 379. Prior Lake/New Prague was in second place, nine points behind, but also advances its team to state.

ISD 196 scored approximately 42 percent of its points in the sprint relay, which is in its second year as part of section and state team competitions. Mason Johnson and Apollo Oase won the Section 1 sprint relay in 11 minutes, 42 seconds, eight seconds ahead of Aaron Luu and Luke Poppinga of Eagan. Luu and Poppinga will compete in the sprint relay at state as an individual entry.

Gabe Wiegrefe (sixth, 27:02.4), Patrick Grunklee (eighth, 27:10.3) and Walter Haakenson (ninth, 27:18.5) were top-10 finishers for ISD 196 in boys pursuit. Tyler Mullin finished 16th and Rudy Amezcuashoeman was 19th.

Prior Lake/New Prague senior Evan O’Connor won the Section 1 pursuit championship in 24:22.8. He had the fastest times in the classic and skating legs.

Emily Percival of Eastview/Rosemount took second place in the Section 1 girls pursuit race and led her team to second place. Eastview/Rosemount, a new co-op team this year, advances to the state meet as does section champion Winona/Winona Cotter. The Winona co-op finished with 384 points to 381 for Eastview/Rosemount. Prior Lake/New Prague was third with 376.

Winona/Winona Cotter had two of the top three girls pursuit skiers, including section champion Anna Gilmer, who finished in 29:15.4. Gilmer had the fastest time in both stages of the race.

Percival, a junior, had the second-fastest skate time and an overall time of 30:30.3. Eastview/Rosemount senior Kaley Riley was fifth in 31:03.9. Prior Lake had three of the top seven pursuit finishers.

Also skiing pursuit for the Eastview/Rosemount girls were Grace Swenson (14th, 32:37.9), Noelle Wanken (19th, 34:47.1) and Emily Hopke (23rd, 36:08.7).

Burnsville/Shakopee junior Kaelyn Ambuehl is an individual qualifier for the state pursuit race after finishing eighth in Section 1 in 31:41.4.

Morgan Brown and Liza Kerndt of Eastview/Rosemount won the sprint relay in 13:05, three second ahead of a duo from Winona/Winona Cotter. Claudia Beckwith and Naomi Fink of Eagan earned a spot in the state meet with their third-place finish in 13:36.

A number of the Eastview/Rosemount and Eagan girls skiers also competed at state last year, although not necessarily with the same teams and in the same events. Percival, Swenson and Brown skied pursuit for a combined Eagan/Eastview team at the 2022 state meet, while Fink and Kerndt represented Eagan/Eastview in the team sprint. Riley skied on a Rosemount sprint relay that placed seventh at state last year.

The state Nordic meet is a two-day event at Giants Ridge. Boys and girls sprint relays will be Wednesday, Feb. 15, with the pursuit races and awards ceremony taking place the next day.