Legislative leaders agree on minor change to budget-writing committee voting

Legislative leadership have come to an agreement on how the state budget-writing committee will do its votes this session. The decision was announced Thursday evening in a press release.

The House and Senate members of the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee will continue to vote together; however, their votes will now be announced separately. If a budget bill passes with the majority of the full joint committee, but not the majority of either the House or Senate members, it will go to the chamber that didn’t fully support the bill, according to the press release signed by the committee co-chairs Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, and Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls.

“This process acknowledges that the authority of the joint committee is derived from members of the senate finance committee and members of the house appropriations committee,” the press release states. “The joint committee will then reassess the situation in the interim.”

For instance, if a bill passed the joint committee without the majority support from its Senate members, it would go to the Senate, which would then get to decide its course of action. Horman said they could decide to send it to a committee, keep it at the desk, or the joint committee could take up a new version to make changes and get more support.

“This is a balanced resolution that allows us to get to work on supplementals and budgets,” she said in an interview.

The committee is scheduled to start budget setting on Feb. 21.

House Speaker Mike Moyle told the Idaho Press in the first week of the session that he was seeking to change how the committee votes so that its House and Senate members would vote separately. The committee, known as JFAC, had been holding off on making any votes this session until the decision was finalized by leaders in both chambers.

Moyle said at the time he thinks the change will also help budgets pass off the House and Senate floors. He said the current system can create an imbalance, where budgets can pass out of committee with minimal support from members in one chamber or the other. This can create the perception that one chamber doesn't support it, he said.

Other joint committees, such as the Change in Employee Compensation Committee, Joint Legislative Oversight Committee, and Legislative Council currently vote together.

Moyle was not immediately available for comment.