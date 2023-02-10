Alpine skiing: Stillwater boys advance to state meet

TAYLORS FALLS — On the wrong side of a tight battle a year ago, the Stillwater boys alpine skiing team prevailed by a narrow margin to earn the second state bid in the Section 4 Meet on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Wild Mountain.

Minneapolis Washburn scored 370 points to claim the section championship while the Ponies (360) held off third-place Hastings (359.5) by just a half point to join the Millers at state.

It was a dramatically different feeling for the Ponies than a year ago when they placed third by just a half point behind Woodbury to miss out on a trip to state for the first time since 2016.

“Few people really know the pain and how much that half a point means to us,” Ponies coach Kevin Neubauer said. “Now we’re on the other side of it.”

The reaction was less enthusiastic for the Stillwater girls, who placed fourth on Wednesday to miss out on a berth after seven consecutive appearances at state.

Hill-Murray defended its section championship with 427 points while Minneapolis Southwest advanced as the runner-up with 383 points. Minneapolis Washburn (366.5) and Stillwater (361.5) followed in third and fourth place, just ahead of fifth-place St. Croix Preparatory Academy (353).

“I felt this was a really strong team, but for whatever reason it just didn’t come together for us today,” Neubauer said.

Cash Jaeger and Ethan Stabenow placed third and fifth to set the pace for the Stillwater boys. The Ponies put senior Wyatt Riniker out first and he came through with a 13th-place finish in a two-run time of 1:03.46.

“(Cash) supported it and didn’t bat an eye,” Neubauer said. “He gave us his individual opportunity for the team.”

Conditions were warm, but the snow held up well according to the coach. Riniker’s efforts helped pave the way for the Ponies with Jaeger and Stabenow waiting for their opportunity.

“It was beautiful sunny day, but the concern was softer snow that our kids especially don’t like,” Neubauer said. “Ultimately, everything held up well today so that was the biggest thing.

“We’ve done this before and we put Wyatt in our first seed and Cash in the third seed,” Neubauer said. “Cash watched very attentively when Ethan came down.”

Jaeger’s time of 59.78 trailed only Jackson Reents (58.68) of Hastings and Henry Giles (59.16) of St. Paul Academy in the entire field. Stabenow was within close range a time of 1:00.93.

That critical fourth score came from sophomore Dylan Riniker, who placed 31st in a time of 1:06.93. Louis Hoye, who joins Wyatt Riniker as the only seniors in Stillwater’s lineup, finished 33rd in 1:06.99.

There were several teams in play for the top two spots after the first run and prompted Stillwater to become even more assertive.

“We just told them before the second run it appeared to be a three-horse race and we needed to go for it because we weren’t going to slide into anything,” Neubauer said. “We thought Hastings was going to win it and I watched Woodbury and they were off to a good start. We needed points so we needed another push for a few guys to take advantage. The plan was to go for it.”

After watching the early skiers on the second run, the Ponies also made some tactical changes to remain patient early in the run before pushing harder in the latter stages.

“We saw people having problems coming out of that first turn after coming into it to fast,” Neubauer said. “That was the plan and we stuck it. They looked great and in the bottom half of our team came through.”

Even after a strong second run the coach was surprised his team finished in the top two.

“I really thought we were going to fall short,” Neubauer said. “I thought it was Hastings and I wasn’t sure about Washburn. They yelled Hastings (when the standings were announced) and half the crowd gasped. We thought this was Hastings’ section title to lose because this is one of the best teams they’ve had. I thought they were the best team in the state.”

“The boys were very excited and surprised.”

Half a point doesn’t leave much wiggle room, but the Ponies would have also won a tie-breaker with Hastings thanks to Hoye finishing ahead of the fifth skier for Hastings.

“We would have won that as well, but it was really interesting how that all shook out,” Neubauer said. “It was a group of six guys who put together 12 runs and they went for it and took a chance. It was a great learning opportunity for the kids. Sometimes you have to go all in and today it worked. I hope they feel really good because it was a great performance to knock out Hastings.”

And while Stillwater always carries high expectations, the Ponies were pushed by Woodbury and Forest Lake before defending the conference championship and they weren’t necessarily expected to come out of a tough section, either.

“For the guys last year to be so close and lose by half a point and then to come back in the second run and ski as well, I was very happy for the boys,” Neubauer said. “This has been a tough season and it’s been super tight with Woodbury — and they’re a team that isn’t going anywhere — so I was happy to see them fight and stick to the plan and make adjustments.”

The Stillwater girls, meanwhile, comfortably cruised through the conference season and were hoping for another trip to state after placing second there a year ago.

Two miscues on the first run increased the challenge for the Ponies but they put finished with a stronger second run before eventually failing to qualify as a team. Stillwater will be represented at state by individual qualifiers Maycie Neubauer (1:06.84) and Ainsley Smith (1:10.51), who placed 4th and 16th in the individual standings.

The top 10 finishers not on a qualifying team also advanced to state.

“Maycie skied great,” the coach said.

Smith ranked 21st after her first run, but posted the 13th-fastest run her next time down to climb up five spots in the standings.

“Ainsley was a big mover,” Neubauer said. “That’s what we wanted her to do.”

Zora Hynnek of St. Croix Preparatory Academy also qualified for state with a seventh-place finish in a time of 1:08.09.

Kate Reardon (1:05.45) and Taylor Voigt (1:05.96) of Hill-Murray were the top two individual finishers.

“We knew Hill-Murray was stacked pretty well and we thought we’d let them go and just do our thing and we should be fine,” coach Neubauer said.

Paige Stabenow placed 26th for the Ponies in a time of 1:12.29 and Callie Sampson completed the scoring after tying for 36th with a time of 1:16.69.

An early mistake proved costly for one of the team’s top skiers Bella Helke on her first run and even after a solid second run placed 83rd. Rosemary Kubiak was disqualified on her first run.

“We had a couple issues on the first run,” Neubauer said. “For half the team, it’s their first time in a section meet and I think it just came down to nerves.”

The state meet is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Boys team standings

1. Minneapolis Washburn 370; 2. Stillwater 360; 3. Hastings 359.5; 4. Hill-Murray 337; 5. Woodbury 334; 6. Minneapolis Southwest 324; 7. St. Paul Academy 317; 8. St. Thomas Academy 266; 9. St. Croix Preparatory Academy 250; 10. East Ridge 225.5; 11. Mounds Park Academy 198; 12. Cretin-Derham Hall 183; 13. Mounds View 177; 14. Minnehaha Academy 125; 15. St. Paul Area 120; 16. Roseville 113; 17. Park 88.

Individual state qualifiers

1. Jackson Reents (Has) 58.68; 2. Henry Giles (SPA) 59.16; 4. Aaron Herber (Has) 1:00.69; 6. Austin Mjanger (H-M) 1:01.39; 7. Bennett LeVander (Wo) 1:01.52; 10. Owen Wendorf (H-M) 1:03.02; 12. Parker Hunt (MS) 1:03.07; 15, tie, Charlie Miller (ER) 1:03.55 and Zachary Rother (Has) 1:03.55; 17. Vito Bloyer (MPA) 1:03.61.

Stillwater results

3. Cash Jaeger 59.78; 5. Ethan Stabenow 1:00.93; 13. Wyatt Riniker 1:03.46; 31. Dylan Riniker 1:06.93; 33. Louis Hoye 1:06.99; James Kalmon, DQ. Individual medalist: 1. Jackson Reents (Has) 58.68.

Girls team standings

1. Hill-Murray 427; 2. Minneapolis Southwest 383; 3. Minneapolis Washburn 366.5; 4. Stillwater 361.5; 5. St. Croix Preparatory Academy 353; 6. Hastings 357; 7. Woodbury 319; 8. East Ridge 315; 9. Visitation 247; 10. St. Paul Academy 245; 11. St. Paul Area 239; 12. Cretin-Derham Hall 228; 13. Holy Angels 218; 14. Mounds Park Academy 197; 15. Roseville 168; 16. Mounds View 145; 17. Park 133; 18. Minnehaha Academy 116; Minneapolis Area, and Richfield, inc.

Individual state qualifiers

3. Elanore Robb (Wo) 1:06.71; 4. Maycie Neubauer 1:06.84; 6. Abbigail Pelava (Has) 1:07.16; 7. Zora Hynnek (SCPA) 1:08.09; 8. Gabby Harritt (MW) 1:08.48; 11. Sidney Lundeen (MPA) 1:09.74; 12. Lilliana Molinaro (Vis) 1:10.22; 13. Elizabeth Arbeiter (MW) 1:10.41; 16. Ainsley Smith 1:10.51; 17. Kate Nowak (Has) 1:10.73.

Stillwater results

4. Maycie Neubauer 1:06.84; 16. Ainsley Smith 1:10.51; 26. Paige Stabenow 1:12.29; T36. Callie Sampson 1:16.69; 83. Bella Helke 1:40.85; Rosemary Kubiak, DQ. Individual medalist: Kate Reardon (H-M) 1:05.45.

Stillwater girls win at Afton

At Afton, led by a first-place finish by the Stillwater girls, the Ponies placed second in the co-ed team standings in frigid conditions at the Afton Alps Invitational on Friday, Feb. 3.

Brainerd edged Stillwater 306-300 in the co-ed team standings, which is scored using three members from each team.

Stillwater easily outdistanced the runner-up St. Cloud Breakaways 617-554 in the girls division while St. Croix Preparatory Academy followed in third with 552 points.

The Stillwater boys scored 567 points to place third behind Hastings (632) and Woodbury (573).

Stillwater produced both individual winners, with Maycie Neubauer claiming the girls title with a time of 1:04.19 and Cash Jaeger completed the sweep with a winning time of 57.67 for the Stillwater boys.

Co-ed team standings

1. Brainerd 306; 2. Stillwater 300; 3. Hastings 298; 4. Woodbury 268; 5. Eagan/Eastview 259; 6. Northfield 253; 7. St. Cloud Breakaways 249; 8. Mahtomedi 241; 9. Orono 227; 10. East Ridge 219; 11. St. Croix Preparatory Academy 215; 12. Mounds Park Academy 181; 13. SPAST 128; 14. Park 119; 15. Roseville 84.

Girls team standings

1. Stillwater 617; 2. St. Cloud Breakaways 554; 3. St. Croix Preparatory Academy 552; 4. Northfield 534; 5. Eagan/Eastview 498; 6. Woodbury 474; 7. Brainerd 449; 8. East Ridge 439; 9. Hastings 427; 10. SPAST 384; 11. Orono 369; 12. Mahtomedi 365; 13, tie, Park 178 and Roseville 178; 15. Mounds Park Academy 140.

Stillwater results

1. Maycie Neubauer 1:04.19; 13. Bella Helke 1:09.49; 14. Callie Sampson 1:09.76; 16. Rosemary Kubiak 1:09.99; 22. Eden Letourneau 1:11.65; 31. Brooke Elfert 1:13.74; 34. Paige Stabenow 1:15.61; 60. Ainsley Smith 1:23.07. Individual medalist: 1. Maycie Neubauer (St) 1:04.19.

Boys team standings

1. Hastings 632; 2. Woodbury 573; 3. Stillwater 567; 4. Orono 540; 5. Mahtomedi 491; 6. Eagan/Eastview 468; 7. Brainerd 456; 8. East Ridge 446; 9. Northfield 403; 10. Mounds Park Academy 381; 11. St. Croix Preparatory Academy 350; 12. St. Cloud Breakaways 335; 13. SPAST 307; 14. Roseville 233; 15. Park 180.

Stillwater results

1. Cash Jaeger 57.67; 13. Wyatt Riniker 1:05.16; 19. Dylan Riniker 1:06.49; 23. Louis Hoye 1:06.89; 37. Jack Kalmon 1:10.38; 54. James Kalmon 1:14.64; 55. Ethan Stabenow 1:16.02; 96. Camden Gage 1:38.04. Individual medalist: 1. Cash Jaeger (St) 57.67.