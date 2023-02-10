EC man gets prison in 2021 self-defense shooting death case

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend seven years in prison, in part, for possessing a firearm that was used in a February 2021 self-defense fatal shooting on Eau Claire’s east side.

Selwyn G. Smith, 57, 511 Dodge St., was sentenced Thursday in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and unrelated felony counts of methamphetamine delivery, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping.

Smith was originally charged with a felony count of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the shooting case but Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindal dismissed that charge last summer, citing the Castle Doctrine.

Under the principle of the Castle Doctrine, people have the right to use reasonable force, including deadly force, to protect themselves against an intruder in their home.

Judge Jon Theisen ordered Smith to spend seven years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

Theisen noted that possessing a firearm did cause a death.

“You left the scene. You didn’t call for help,” Theisen said during Thursday’s sentencing hearing. “A truly innocent person would have, at the very least, called 911.”

As for the drug case in August 2021, Rindal said, Smith was free on bond from the shooting case when a woman said Smith was the source of the methamphetamine she was selling. Smith was also in possession of 51 grams of methamphetamine when he was arrested, Rindal said.

“It appears to me Mr. Smith was supplying other drug dealers,” Rindal said.

Following the shooting, Smith told police a gun he was holding went off while he was in a physical altercation with 38-year-old Freddie L. Flowers Jr.

Smith told police he was trying to defend himself but had no intention of shooting Flowers.

According to the criminal complaint in the shooting case:

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, a mail carrier notified police after hearing what was believed to be three gun shots in the 500 block of Dodge Street.

A police officer found Flowers lying on his back outside of a door at the top of the stairs at 511½ Dodge St. Flowers had a gunshot wound to his forehead and it was clear he was deceased.

A car driven by Smith then pulled into the driveway. A woman was in the vehicle with Smith. Smith placed a small handgun on the hood of the vehicle.

Smith told police he and the woman were in his apartment watching television when there was a knock at the door.

Smith opened the door to find Flowers, who asked if his girlfriend was in the apartment. Smith said Flowers thought Smith was sleeping with his girlfriend.

Smith said he thought he had convinced Flowers that was not the case.

The woman watching TV with Smith was not Flowers’ girlfriend.

Flowers left when Smith told him his girlfriend wasn’t there. Smith then shut and locked the door.

After Smith sat down, Flowers pounded on the door again and this time kicked it open.

Smith said Flowers punched him after he told him to leave him alone.

Smith said he had a gun in his hand just to scare Flowers and had no intentions of shooting.

“But when he hit me, we started tussling and the gun went off,” Smith said. “The guy came to my house, kicked my door in and tried to beat me up. What was I supposed to do? Do I have a right?”

Smith said he saw Flowers fall outside the door after the gun went off.

Smith said the gun belonged to his girlfriend, who was previously living with him.

After the shooting, Smith said he panicked and left the scene with the woman. After driving and talking, Smith and the woman decided the best thing to do was return to the residence and tell police what happened.

The woman said she didn’t see what happened. She told police her back was to the door when she heard gunshots.

The woman said Smith was scared. She said she didn’t see a gun until they got into the car. The gun was in Smith’s lap.

While Smith and the woman were driving around Eau Claire, they stopped at Smith’s daughter’s residence.

The daughter told police Smith was there for five minutes and didn’t say anything about the shooting.

Smith told her daughter and her daughter’s family goodbye and that he loved them.

Smith gave his daughter some money, told her he was going away for a while, but did not explain further.

An autopsy determined Flowers’ manner of death was homicide and that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.