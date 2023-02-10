Open in App
Eau Claire, WI
Leader Telegram

EC woman gets probation for neglecting severely disabled son

By By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff,

7 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman will spend 18 months on probation for chronically neglecting her severely disabled 10-year-old son in April 2021.

Some of the neglect involved leaving the child home alone at times, authorities said.

Catherine A. Clingensmith, 37, 2804 Blakeley Ave., pleaded no contest Thursday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of chronic neglect of a child.

As conditions of probation, Judge John Manydeeds ordered Clingensmith not to have contact with the child without the approval of the guardian and the probation agent. Clingensmith must also undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

Clingensmith was fined $518.

According to the criminal complaint:

The child is considered to be medically complex and is 100% dependent on other people to meet his basic needs.

Besides leaving the child alone at times, an anonymous reporter told police Clingensmith has not always administered the boy’s evening or morning medications since December 2020.

The reporter also felt that Clingensmith’s mental health and gambling addiction were affecting her decisions regarding her son.

The reporter said the child has a permanent feeding tube and is prescribed several medications, which are supposed to be administered multiple times per day through the feeding tube. Three supportive home care workers assist with the child’s care. The remainder of the time the child is dependent on Clingensmith to take care of him.

One of the home care workers said Clingensmith does not properly care for the child. She said Clingensmith takes several different medications which doesn’t allow her to wake up to take care of her child’s needs, including changing his diapers as needed. A second home care worker shared similar accounts.

In an interview with a law enforcement officer, Clingensmith denied ever leaving her son home alone.

As part of his investigation, a detective contacted casinos in Black River Falls and Turtle Lake for any records of Clingensmith being at their establishments from April 1-30 in 2021. Clingensmith was a player’s club member at both casinos.

The detective matched up times when Clingensmith was at one of the casinos when she was responsible for in-home care of her son.

The detective determined the child was home alone for a period of time while Clingensmith was at one of the casinos on April 9, 11, 15, 16 and 17 in 2021.

