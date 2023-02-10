Fatal Crash Highway 101- Douglas County

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:15 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213.

Preliminary investigation revealed a red Ford Mustang, traveling northbound on Highway 101, crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound red Chevrolet Silverado towing a trailered boat.

The driver of the mustang, identified as Dustin Ray Fish (36) of Coquille, Oregon, was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Silverado was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The Oregon State Police was assisted by Winchester Bay Fire, Reedsport Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Reedsport Fire, Lower Umpqua Ambulance Service, and Southern Oregon Chaplains.