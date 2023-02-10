Tennessee moves closer to law that could limit drag performances
By Simon Druker,
7 days ago
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Tennessee state Senate Thursday passed legislation that would amend the state's existing laws to ban or further restrict "male and female impersonators," a move that could ban drag performances in the state.
The Republican-controlled state Senate passed the legislation by a vote of 26 to 6 with only Democrats opposing.
If signed into law, it would also ban "adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors ... and that feature go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators, or similar entertainers."
