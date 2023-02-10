Open in App
New York City, NY
BasketballNetwork.net

Kobe Bryant blamed Spike Lee for three big-scoring games against the New York Knicks

By Will Starjacki,

7 days ago

Explore the iconic games that were fueled by Spike Lee's courtside trash-talking and find out how these memorable performances became part of NBA lore

Kobe Bryant & Spike Lee

© Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

On February 2, 2009, Kobe Bryant set the Madison Square Garden scoring record with 61 points against the New York Knicks in a 126-117 win by the Los Angeles Lakers. After the game, it was revealed that Bryan't performance was fueled by his back-and-forth trash-talking with the famous film director Spike Lee, who is constantly seen in the celebrity row sitting courtside at the Mecca of Basketball.

In 2020, Lee revealed that Bryant signed the stat sheet from the game and faulted Lee for his 61-point outburst .

However, that wasn't the only game that Kobe "credited" to Spike Lee.

Bryant and Lee met while Kobe was on his way out of the Garden that day, and cameras caught the Black Mamba telling Lee he was also responsible for two other iconic performances by a Knicks opponent at MSG.

As Kobe said straight to Spike Lee's face:

"Reggie Miller, your fault! MJ 55, your fault! 61, your fault!"

Knicks choke against Pacers

During the 90s, the Knicks built a fierce rivalry with the Indiana Pacers as they met six times in the playoffs during an 8-year period from 1993 to 2000. At the center of the rivalry was the trash-talking between Knicks superfan Spike Lee and Pacers superstar Reggie Miller .

At least in a couple of instances did Lee's verbal tussles with Miller produce an instant classic - from Miller, of course.

The first one happened during Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals, where Miller scored 25 fourth-quarter points while jawing with Lee all game long. After that game, the New York Daily News ran a cover story on the Pacers' win with the headline "Thanks A Lot, Spike".

The two teams met again the following season, this time in the second round of the playoffs. In Game 1 of the series, Miller turned a 99-105 deficit with 18.6 seconds left into a 107-105 win by scoring 8 points during nine seconds. That was the game where Miller famously made the "choke" gesture at Lee while the two were once again exchanging words throughout the game.

Double Nickel Game

The other game that Kobe alluded to, Spike Lee , was Michael Jordan's "double nickel" game on March 29, 1995. Jordan had retired to pursue a baseball career but returned to the NBA in March 1995.

In the 5th game of his comeback, the Bulls traveled to MSG to face the Knicks. After he did not look like the same player in his first four games back, Jordan shook off the rust and delivered one of his best games ever.

Jordan scored 55 points in the game, hence the double-nickel nickname. He capped off his "I'm back" performance with an assist to Bill Wennington for a dunk that gave the Bulls a last-second win.

There are no reports, however, that point to Michael Jordan exchanging words with Spike Lee during the game or Jordan saying it was Lee who pushed him to put up 55 points that night. In fact, it was the filmmaker who allegedly gave the game its "double-nickel" nickname. Lee's Mars Blackmon character from the movie "She's Gotta Have It" even pays homage to Jordan's 55-point game by saying, "it's gotta be the shoes".

