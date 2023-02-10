Princetown, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Princetown.
The Fort Campbell High School basketball team will have a game with Caldwell County High School on February 10, 2023, 16:00:00.
Fort Campbell High School
Caldwell County High School
February 10, 2023
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Webster County High School basketball team will have a game with Caldwell County High School on February 10, 2023, 17:30:00.
Webster County High School
Caldwell County High School
February 10, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0