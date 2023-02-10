Open in App
Brattleboro, VT
Highschool Basketball Pro

Brattleboro, February 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice

7 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Brattleboro.

The Rutland High School basketball team will have a game with Brattleboro Union High School on February 10, 2023, 14:00:00.

Rutland High School
Brattleboro Union High School
February 10, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Rutland High School basketball team will have a game with Brattleboro Union High School on February 10, 2023, 15:30:00.

Rutland High School
Brattleboro Union High School
February 10, 2023
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
