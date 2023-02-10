Technical Assistance Open House will be Thursday, Feb. 23

EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Washington Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a Technical Assistance Open House event on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

This free event will be held in Burien City Hall’s Community Room on the 1st Floor.

Want to start a business? Want to grow your business? Need consultation?

Look no further than this one-stop-shop for all of your Business Development needs.

With diverse partners of leading industry experts and resources, we are here to help you tackle any challenge to make your business thrive.

This is a drop-in event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is encouraged.

Featured Partners: