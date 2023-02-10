Plano, February 10 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice

There are 2 high school Baseball⚾ games in Plano.
The Highland Park High School - Dallas baseball team will have a game with Plano West Senior High School on February 10, 2023, 14:30:00.
Highland Park High School - Dallas
Plano West Senior High School
February 10, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Baseball
The Rockwall High School baseball team will have a game with Plano Senior High School on February 10, 2023, 15:00:00.
Rockwall High School
Plano Senior High School
February 10, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Baseball
