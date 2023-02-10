Sugar Land, February 10 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice

There are 3 high school Baseball⚾ games in Sugar Land.
The Manvel High School baseball team will have a game with Kempner High School on February 10, 2023, 14:00:00.
Manvel High School
Kempner High School
February 10, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Baseball
The Foster High School baseball team will have a game with Clements High School on February 10, 2023, 14:30:00.
Foster High School
Clements High School
February 10, 2023
14:30:00
Sophomore Baseball
The Kinkaid High School baseball team will have a game with Austin High School - Fort Bend on February 10, 2023, 15:00:00.
Kinkaid High School
Austin High School - Fort Bend
February 10, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Baseball
