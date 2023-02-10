Friendswood, February 10 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice

There are 2 high school Baseball⚾ games in Friendswood.
The Memorial High School - Pasadena baseball team will have a game with Clear Brook High School on February 10, 2023, 13:30:00.
Memorial High School - Pasadena
Clear Brook High School
February 10, 2023
13:30:00
Sophomore Baseball
The Memorial High School - Pasadena baseball team will have a game with Clear Brook High School on February 10, 2023, 15:30:00.
Memorial High School - Pasadena
Clear Brook High School
February 10, 2023
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Baseball
