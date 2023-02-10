Open in App
Norman, OK
Athlon Sports

Here's How Much Oklahoma, Texas Will Pay To Leave Big 12 A Year Early

By Mitchell Forde,

7 days ago

The college sports world got big news Thursday afternoon that Texas and Oklahoma, which were first reported to be headed to the SEC during the summer of 2021, will finally make the transition on July 1, 2024.

The two biggest brands in the Big 12 had initially agreed to join the SEC in the summer of 2025, after the conference's current media rights deal expired. As recently as last week, it looked like that would remain the case .

However, the Big 12 both announced Thursday that it has come to an agreement with the Longhorns and Sooners to expedite the breakup.

Why would the Big 12 push the two teams out a year early? It'll result in quite the payday for the conference.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, Texas and Oklahoma are set to pay the Big 12 a combined $100 million in early exit fees. The money will be equally distributed to the conference's remaining programs.

The Big 12 is set to add BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston to its conference on July 1, meaning the league will have 14 teams for one academic year prior to the departure of Texas and Oklahoma. The addition of the Longhorns and Sooners will bring the SEC to 16 schools.

The timing of the move makes sense, as 2024 will now represent a year of seismic shifts in college athletics, and particularly football. The fall of 2024 will also represent the first season for USC and UCLA as members of the Big Ten, a move announced last summer, as well as the expansion of the College Football Playoff to include 12 teams rather than four.

How do you think Texas and Oklahoma will fare in the SEC?

