Breaking: Big 12 Makes Huge Decision On Texas, Oklahoma Departure

By Cameron Flynn,

7 days ago

Texas and Oklahoma are officially set to depart the Big 12 and join the SEC in 2024.

According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the two schools have come to an agreement with the Big 12 and its TV partners to leave the league one year early.

As a result of the move, the Longhorns and Sooners will owe the conference a combined $100 million.

Per the agreement, Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC in July 2024 - in time for the 2024 regular season.

Today's deal comes after several months of deliberation on an early leave for the two Big 12 schools. The sides were reportedly "steered toward a compromise" by Big 12 commissioner Brett Yorkmark earlier this week.

Of the combined $100 million owed by Texas and Oklahoma, much is expected to be distributed to the remaining Big 12 legacy universities. It will reportedly be used to offset " an expected decrease in their 2024 conference revenue ."

According to Dellenger, one league official described the deal as "a win-win-win."

Expect to see the two former Big 12 powerhouses in the SEC next summer.

