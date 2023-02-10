Open in App
Mount Kisco, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

Mount Kisco deploys new device to hit the brakes on dangerous drivers

By News 12 Staff,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kv84k_0kiTJdKs00

Speeding and a recent hit-and-run accident have prompted Mount Kisco officials to deploy a new device that cracks down on dangerous drivers.

Residents who live on Boltis and Spencer streets say cars often speed through their neighborhood. On Sunday, a man was struck by a car on Boltis and the driver took off.

The mayor of Mount Kisco says before the incident residents met with Westchester officials and the community resource officer about their concerns.

That's when a plan was implemented to deploy speed-tracking equipment. The device allows the city to access the size and scope of any issues.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Roundtable in Yorktown focuses on NYC crime spilling into the Hudson Valley
New York City, NY16 hours ago
Suspect sought in fatal stabbing of 19-year-old in Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon, NY2 hours ago
NYPD: Man killed in Mount Hope shooting
Mount Hope, NY1 day ago
Police: South Brunswick man charged in multiple road rage incidents
South Brunswick Township, NJ1 day ago
NYS Liquor Authority bans local lounge’s liquor license after violent events
Bronx, NY11 hours ago
Mount Vernon to officially open track and skate park at Memorial Field
Mount Vernon, NY2 hours ago
Manhunt underway for suspect in Pine Bush stabbing
Pine Bush, NY1 day ago
Former UConn student pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping charges
Newtown, CT15 hours ago
Police: Michigan State gunman had note indicating threat to Ewing schools; no active threat
Ewing Township, NJ3 days ago
Multiple Pelham HS students taken to the hospital after falling ill
Village Of Pelham, NY11 hours ago
Warmer February weather impacting how New Jersey farms protect their crops
Chester, NJ15 hours ago
Classes resume at Ewing schools after threat from Michigan State shooter
Ewing Township, NJ2 days ago
The Real Deal: Here’s how to save money on home heating
Columbus, OH2 hours ago
Administrators: Carmel High School students post fake, inappropriate videos on TikTok
Carmel Hamlet, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy