Mount Kisco deploys new device to hit the brakes on dangerous drivers

Speeding and a recent hit-and-run accident have prompted Mount Kisco officials to deploy a new device that cracks down on dangerous drivers.

Residents who live on Boltis and Spencer streets say cars often speed through their neighborhood. On Sunday, a man was struck by a car on Boltis and the driver took off.

The mayor of Mount Kisco says before the incident residents met with Westchester officials and the community resource officer about their concerns.

That's when a plan was implemented to deploy speed-tracking equipment. The device allows the city to access the size and scope of any issues.