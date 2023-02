A Norwalk firefighter died earlier this week of occupational cancer.

Fire officials say 52-year-old Craig Saris died on Monday. The department says this "loss has left an enormous void in the Norwalk Fire Department."

He had worked with the department since 1997.

A wake and funeral for Saris are set for Monday.

His death comes as lawmakers discuss workers' compensation for firefighters.

Earlier this week, firefighters were at the state Capitol asking for more help battling cancer.