Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
WGN News

AP source: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel probing Trump

By Associated Press,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5h9J_0kiTJVDw00

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a person with direct knowledge of the event.

The subpoena to Pence as part of the investigation by special counse l Jack Smith was served in recent days, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday to discuss a sensitive issue.

‘Did not end well’: New Pence book details split with Trump

The extraordinary scenario of a former vice president potentially testifying against his former boss in a criminal investigation comes as Pence considers launching a 2024 presidential bid against Trump. The two have been estranged since a mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

The subpoena is an aggressive step from a prosecutor who for years led the Justice Department’s public corruption section and who oversaw indictments against major political figures. The move sets the stage for a likely executive privilege fight, given Pence’s close proximity to Trump for four years as major decisions were being contemplated and planned. It is unclear whether efforts to secure voluntary testimony from Pence stalled before the subpoena was issued.

Spokespeople for Pence and Smith declined to comment on the issuance of the subpoena, which was first reported by ABC News.

Pence on if Trump should be president again: ‘I think we’ll have better choices in the future’

Pence was at the center of Trump’s efforts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election. Trump falsely insisted that Pence, who had a ceremonial role in overseeing the certification of the election, could simply reject the results and send the results back to the battleground states he contested.

On Jan. 6, Trump supporters driven by the lie that the election was stolen marched to the Capitol building, brutally pushed past the police and smashed through the windows and doors while Pence was presiding over the certification of Biden’s victory. The vice president was steered to safety with his staff and family as some in the mob chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!”

Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped Smith, a former public corruption prosecutor, in November to serve as the special counsel for investigations into Trump’s attempts to subvert his defeat, his actions leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and his possession of top-secret government documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

Federal prosecutors have been especially focused on a scheme by Trump allies to elevate fake presidential electors in key battleground states won by Biden as a way to subvert the vote, issuing subpoenas to multiple state Republican party chairs.

Federal prosecutors have brought multiple Trump administration officials before the grand jury for questioning, including former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Pence’s own former chief of staff, Marc Short.

In a sign of the expanding nature of the investigation, election officials in multiple states whose results were disputed by Trump have received subpoenas asking for communications with or involving Trump and his campaign aides.

A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack recommended that the Justice Department bring criminal charges against Trump and associates who helped him launch a pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State
5 years after Parkland, families cope through good works
Parkland, FL2 days ago
Most Popular
Video: Wisconsin woman accused of decapitating boyfriend attacks own attorney in court
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
13-year-old boy found shot to death in front of Gary church
Gary, IN16 hours ago
Suburban man charged with stealing laughing gas tanks from children’s hospital
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Colder Wintry mix Thursday followswindy mild Wednesday
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Donahue Dominated Daytime: How WGN ‘launched’ a new genre of talk show
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
3 teens released from custody after fatal crash that led to death of 70-year-old man in Robbins
Robbins, IL2 days ago
Chicago woman sentenced to 5 years in federal prison after profiting from deaths of young homicide victims
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Red Stars get creative with their 2023 schedule release video
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Oak Lawn police officer charged in filmed beating of teen: report
Oak Lawn, IL2 days ago
Attempted murder charge for Gurnee man in ‘alleged financial deal gone wrong’ shooting
Evanston, IL2 days ago
CDC survey shows US teen girls experiencing more sadness, violence than ever
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Two dead after Black Hawk helicopter crash near Huntsville
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Aurora man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman in her car
Aurora, IL19 hours ago
At 103, Sister Jean publishes memoir of faith and basketball
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Nicaraguan priest to hold special mass in Chicago
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Suburban Goodwill worker discovers training grenade in donation box
Round Lake Beach, IL1 day ago
Illness continues to keep Jonathan Toews out of the Blackhawks’ lineup
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Dogs shot, one fatally, in Lakeview were ‘totally harmless,’ owner says
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band coming to Wrigley Field
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Street cleaning program suspended in Evanston after fight caught on video
Evanston, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy