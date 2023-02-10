Open in App
Pearl River, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

‘In over his head’ | Wanted St. Tammany man rescued, arrested after failed escape attempt

By Raeven Poole,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bRuR_0kiTJ0Bu00

PEARL RIVER, La. ( WGNO ) — In a failed attempt to evade St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies, a suspect wanted for several crimes, was captured and arrested Wednesday.

38-year-old Earnest Day was taken into custody by St. Tammany deputies with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Service after a failure to appear for his December court date for a crime from 17 years ago.

Call-to-action: “Keep our students marching in parades safe”

In 2005, Day was convicted of a sexual offense that required him to register as a sex offender after being released from jail in Nov. 2022, but he failed to do so. In Feb. 2022, he was arrested again for:

  • One count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
  • One count of Disarming a Police Officer
  • Two counts of Resisting a Police Officer with Force
  • Two counts of Violence and Batter of a Police Officer Resulting in an Injury that Required Medical Attention

On Wednesday (Feb. 9) detectives learned Day was possibly living with his girlfriend, who was reported missing, at a home on East Porters River Road in Pearl River. The U.S. Marshals accompanied deputies to the address to arrest Day and locate his girlfriend.

When they arrived Day ran out of the back door and jumped into the nearby Brock Ham Bayou but the water was too deep for him and he went under. Marine teams were called in to rescue Day, who was clinging to tree branches to stay up.

Apparent murder-suicide at Marrero home overnight leaves two dead

“You can run; you can hide; you can even attempt to swim across a bayou, but what you can’t do is get away from St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies.”

He was rescued, arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center. His girlfriend was released after being removed form the system and deemed safe.

“This is a perfect example of agencies and divisions working together to use every resource available to ensure a very dangerous criminal with a history of victimizing a child and injuring deputies is located, captured and taken off our streets so he can be held accountable for his crimes,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “I thank everyone involved.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Four members of Lacombe area drug operation arrested, facing 41 charges total
Lacombe, LA1 day ago
Most Popular
St. Bernard sheriff arrests minor, issues summons to other minors after fight, gunfire
Chalmette, LA20 hours ago
Unmarked JPSO police car with K-9, firearm inside stolen in Metairie
Metairie, LA12 hours ago
Found: Stolen JPSO unmarked cruiser, with canine inside
Metairie, LA11 hours ago
Man arrested for murder of Chalmette middle schooler
Chalmette, LA13 hours ago
Teenager jailed after bringing gun to fist fight between Chalmette High students
Meraux, LA15 hours ago
Targeted attacks, heroin deals, fraudulent COVID loans: New allegations about Bogalusa gangs
Bogalusa, LA4 hours ago
In latest Harvey murder-suicide, man killed after intervening in couple’s argument
Harvey, LA1 day ago
Slidell woman's car shot on I-10 in New Orleans East
Slidell, LA21 hours ago
Two men found dead in Harvey home — the third apparent murder-suicide in a week
Harvey, LA1 day ago
Man ordered to serve 5 decades behind bars for attempted murder, officials say
Roseland, LA1 day ago
Another Westbank murder-suicide
Harvey, LA2 days ago
Algiers road rage leads to shooting
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Defendants accused in Metairie test-drive murder to be tried seperately
Metairie, LA2 days ago
Murder-suicide leaves two men dead in Harvey; third case in Jefferson Parish in week’s time
Harvey, LA2 days ago
New Orleans police to book 15-year-old suspect in killing of Warren Easton student
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
New Orleans mother wants answers after baby is attacked at daycare
New Orleans, LA13 hours ago
Louisiana couple arrested after children found living in ‘deplorable’ RV
Jennings, LA2 days ago
Man shot dead in Pines Village, New Orleans police say
New Orleans, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy