In front of a sellout crowd, St. Joseph wrestling beats Bergen Catholic again

MONTVALE – It was déjà vu for Johnathon McGinty when he stepped on the mat Thursday night.

Another intense battle between St. Joseph and Bergen Catholic came down to the 106-pound freshman. And all he needed to do was stay off his back and avoid bonus points to seal the deal against Crusader Nathan Braun.

But this time, he did one better in the last bout.

McGinty rode out his opponent for a 3-2 victory in the ultimate tiebreak to send second-seeded St. Joseph past No. 3 Bergen Catholic, 28-21, in the Non-Public A semifinals.

The win by McGinty was one of four instances where a St. Joseph wrestler avenged a loss from the regular season meeting. Senior Mateo Sgambellone cracked a smile at the mere mention of his name.

"McGinty?," Sgambellone said. "He's a beast. He's a dog. He's going to form into one of the best wrestlers. He's going to get a state title for sure, if not multiple. He works so hard in the room."

It's been 25 years since the Green Knights won a state title and they'll have a chance to end that drought Sunday. The Montvale school will take on Delbarton in the 1:30 p.m. final at Rutgers University.

"Delbarton is No. 1 for a reason," coach Tom Farinaro said. "We'll give them our best and see what happens."

It will be hard to top what happened on Thursday night. There were five lead changes throughout the match, which was sold out in 20 minutes.

The Green Knights punched their ticket to Rutgers by winning nine bouts, although nothing came easy with Donny Almeyda (132) giving them their one and only bonus point.

Bergen Catholic was able to save five points in the upper-weights with Leo Varga (190) holding Michael Dellagatta to a 7-2 decision and Benji Shue (285) limiting two-time state champion Jim Mullen to a 12-6 win.

So McGinty went into the final bout against Braun with a 25-21 lead on hand. The Ridgewood native scored a takedown in the second period, but Braun answered with a reversal in the third to send the match to overtime.

"I lost to him the last time we wrestled them and I didn't like that feeling leaving the mat," McGinty said. "We won as a team, but I didn't like that feeling because I was all sad. When I got the opening takedown, I felt really confident."

What it means

St. Joseph will finish as the No. 1 team in North Jersey after completing a season sweep over its archrival. The Green Knights became the first team in the state (outside of Blair) to record back-to-back wins over Bergen Catholic since South Plainfield in 2011 and 2012.

"It felt awesome," Sgambellone said. "Once and maybe it's a fluke. Twice is a statement. We're the better team."

Inside the match

Bergen Catholic opened the match with a huge pickup at 113 with Seach Hibler pinning Mikey Bautista late in the second period – a 12-point reversal from the dual in Oradell.

St. Joseph steered the momentum back in its favor with Vinny Paino reversing a loss to Brian Melamud at 120 and Sgambellone upsetting August Hibler at 138. Sgambellone didn't hesitate when asked where the 4-3 victory ranked in his career.

"Top. Top," Sgambellone said. "My last home match ever and winning against a top seed in the state. You couldn't write it better. It was the best feeling for me."

The Green Knights went back up 13-12 at the halfway point with Frank DiBella scoring a 3-1 sudden victory win over Chris Bacchioni. DiBella lost at a higher weight class in the last meeting with Bergen Catholic after coming back from a torn right meniscus.

"There's nothing like that feeling of getting the last two and seeing the crowd go crazy," DiBella said. "It's a great feeling. Last time against Bergen I had the loss and it felt horrible, but this makes up for it."

The Green Knights added three straight wins from Ryan Burton (165), Rocco Dellagatta (175) and Michael Dellagatta (190), which allowed them to move on without a pin from their stars.

"It was the other guys that lost matches that came out today and won and reversed a couple swing matches into our favor," Farinaro said. "So it was a team effort. It was a true team effort."

