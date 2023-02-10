Priyanka Chopra exudes glamour in a form-fitting black gown as she models for new Bulgari campaign

Nick Jonas ' wife, Priyanka Chopra , took to Instagram on Thursday to share images of herself in the latest Bulgari handbag campaign.

The 40-year-old actress captioned the post, 'Spoilt for choice.' #Serpenti @bulgari.

In the first shot, the beauty - who recently celebrated her daughter Malti's first birthday - carried a green leather Serpenti Forever bag, which costs USD 3500 from the world-renowned Italian luxury fashion house known for its jewelry, watches, and leather goods.

Bulgari shared the same image on their Instagram page with the caption, 'Gem-inspired and artfully designed.

'Iconic by nature, the Serpenti Forever bag boldly carries Bulgari's DNA. Its vibrant nuances reflect the Roman Jeweler's passion for spellbinding hues and precious emblems,' wrote Bulgari.

The star showed off her curves in a strapless, form-fitting black dress.

Chopra styled her long locks straight with a center part and accessorized her look with multiple gold bracelets and pink pointed nails.

Never one to skimp on the glamour, Priyanka rocked flawless makeup with a bold matte lip and sculpted eyebrows.

In the second snap, the former Quantico star smiled as she held a USD 3800 calf leather Serpentine pouch in ivory while looking over her shoulder.

Earlier this week the actress shared a slideshow of her snowy vacation with her husband in Aspen, Colorado.

The mother-of-one was pictured pushing her baby stroller down a snowy road in a red, white, and blue one-piece snowsuit and captioned the post, 'Creating Perfect Moments everyday ❤️.'

This comes after The Jonas Brothers announced their new LP The Album as they received their star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame last week.

The trio - comprising siblings Joe, 33, Nick, 30, and Kevin, 35 - received the prestigious honor at Hollywood Boulevard last Monday.

The Sucker hitmakers used the special occasion to reveal the follow-up to their 2019 comeback record, Happiness Begins will be released on May 5 .

'We are excited to announce today that our new album, The Album, will be coming out 5 May,' Nick said. 'And we can't wait to see you on tour later this year.'

The eldest brother, Kevin, said receiving the star is a 'testament' to the support of their fans.

Meanwhile Nick, who has 13-month-old Malti with Priyanka said, 'To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift.

'And I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, 'Hi, babe.' I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.'

Chopra and Jonas recently celebrated their daughter's first birthday on January 15, with a party the previous weekend.

As revealed by DailyMail.com last January , the couple's surrogate gave birth 12 weeks early at a Los Angeles hospital, resulting in Malti spending her first 100 days in the NICU .

After more than three months at the hospital, Malti Marie finally made it home just in time for Mother's Day 2022, which fell on Sunday, May 8, last year.

The couple had been dating about seven months when they got married in December 2018, which was just over three years before Malti's arrival.