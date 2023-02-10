Priyanka Chopra exudes glamour in a form-fitting black gown as she models for new Bulgari campaign

The 40-year-old actress captioned the post, 'Spoilt for choice.' #Serpenti @bulgari.
In the first shot, the beauty - who recently celebrated her daughter Malti's first birthday - carried a green leather Serpenti Forever bag, which costs USD 3500 from the world-renowned Italian luxury fashion house known for its jewelry, watches, and leather goods.
Bulgari shared the same image on their Instagram page with the caption, 'Gem-inspired and artfully designed.
'Iconic by nature, the Serpenti Forever bag boldly carries Bulgari's DNA. Its vibrant nuances reflect the Roman Jeweler's passion for spellbinding hues and precious emblems,' wrote Bulgari.
The star showed off her curves in a strapless, form-fitting black dress.
Chopra styled her long locks straight with a center part and accessorized her look with multiple gold bracelets and pink pointed nails.
Never one to skimp on the glamour, Priyanka rocked flawless makeup with a bold matte lip and sculpted eyebrows.
In the second snap, the former Quantico star smiled as she held a USD 3800 calf leather Serpentine pouch in ivory while looking over her shoulder.
Earlier this week the actress shared a slideshow of her snowy vacation with her husband in Aspen, Colorado.
The mother-of-one was pictured pushing her baby stroller down a snowy road in a red, white, and blue one-piece snowsuit and captioned the post, 'Creating Perfect Moments everyday ❤️.'
This comes after The Jonas Brothers announced their new LP The Album as they received their star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame last week.
The trio - comprising siblings Joe, 33, Nick, 30, and Kevin, 35 - received the prestigious honor at Hollywood Boulevard last Monday.
