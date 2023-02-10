Open in App
Montgomery County, OH
WHIO Dayton

Strong winds cause downed power lines, outages in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff,

7 days ago

The strong winds caused issues and power outages in Montgomery County Thursday afternoon.

One News Center 7 viewer sent a photo of a utility pole that snapped in western Montgomery County.

>> PHOTOS: Strong winds caused downed power lines and outages in Montgomery County

She told News Center 7′s James Brown and Cheryl McHenry she lost power around 3:30 p.m. in the New Lebanon area.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell said power was out Thursday in Miamisburg in the area of State 725 and Heinke Road

It was restored around 4:15 p.m. after being out for about two hours Thursday afternoon.

>> PHOTOS: Strong winds bring down trees, cause other damage across region

Campbell said most of the winds did not create life threatening situations.

The sustained winds blew over a construction fence along Gettysburg Road in Dayton and intersections without power became four-way stops.

AES Ohio crews have been out restoring power in Montgomery County.

An AES Ohio spokesperson did not have an immediate cause for the outage in Miamisburg but told Campbell most times in situations like this, trees and limbs on lines create a lot of the problems.

>> High winds could impact power outage restoration times, AES Ohio says

AES Ohio’s Mary Ann Kabel told News Center 7 Thursday afternoon power restoration could take longer than usual due the winds.

“With these wind gusts, (crews) they will take the extra precaution so they can restore power as quickly as possible,” she said. “With these winds, it may take a little more time than usual.”

To report an outage with AES Ohio online, click here .

To see AES’ outage map, visit this webpage .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXNNj_0kiTGTqn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aBiQ0_0kiTGTqn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGHNp_0kiTGTqn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xpF0d_0kiTGTqn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jXY8x_0kiTGTqn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11y7tM_0kiTGTqn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8Q4s_0kiTGTqn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWjpg_0kiTGTqn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HAhJF_0kiTGTqn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZjec_0kiTGTqn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qLm1X_0kiTGTqn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ch7TF_0kiTGTqn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFuNV_0kiTGTqn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kA7JP_0kiTGTqn00


