Stretch of U.S. 35 named for Greene County sheriff who ‘always had a smile, corny joke’

A stretch of U.S. 35 in Greene County will be named to remember Sheriff Gene C. Fischer, whose career was cut short by his sudden death in 2021.

Fischer began his law enforcement career as a volunteer officer with the Fairborn Police Department. In 1983, he joined the Xenia Police Division and served with that department until 2003, when he was elected Greene County sheriff.

>> RELATED STORY: Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer passes away

Fischer loved the Greene County community and was active within it. He was a member of the Xenia Lodge No. 49 F&AM, Fairborn Shrine Club, an inductee of the Fairborn City School Hall of Honor, and much more.

“He’s kind. He was the most kind person. He would do anything for any one at any time. And, the Greene County community loved him back. Always had a smile and a corny joke,” Greene County Commissioner Rick Perales said.

This summer, a section of the highway between U.S. 68 and U.S. 42 will be named to honor Fischer.

“This is the kind of thing Gene would do. If it was getting something named or whatever, Gene was the one in the trenches to get things like this to happen for other people,” current county Sheriff Scott Anger told News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright.

>> RELATED STORY: Community, law enforcement agencies mourn the loss of Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer

Anger described Fischer as his older brother, mentor and best friend.

“There’s some other projects that we have going on, such as the jail, that we’re going to get done in two or three years and some honors will be given to Gene for everything he did to make those things a possibility,” Anger said.

The naming ceremony is scheduled for June 30, on what would have marked the 20th anniversary of Fischer taking office as sheriff.