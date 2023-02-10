Open in App
Louisiana State
KLFY News 10

KLFY athlete of the week: Mary-Ainsley Alack

By George Faust,

7 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – This week’s athlete of the week is Mary-Ainsley Alack of St. Thomas More.

Alack is leading one of the best soccer teams in the state and has excelled on the field.

Louisiana picked fourth in 14-team SBC poll; Ragin’ Cajuns open season Feb. 17-19 at Rice

This season, the Cougar senior has scored 42 goals, which gives her 111 for her career.

She is headed to play at Samford next year and is the reigning D2 all-state offensive MVP.

Up next, Alack and her Cougar teammates will play the winner of Parkway and David Thibodeaux.

Comments / 0

Community Policy