KLFY athlete of the week: Mary-Ainsley Alack

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – This week’s athlete of the week is Mary-Ainsley Alack of St. Thomas More.

Alack is leading one of the best soccer teams in the state and has excelled on the field.

This season, the Cougar senior has scored 42 goals, which gives her 111 for her career.

She is headed to play at Samford next year and is the reigning D2 all-state offensive MVP.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

Up next, Alack and her Cougar teammates will play the winner of Parkway and David Thibodeaux.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.