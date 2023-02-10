Open in App
Farmersburg, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Goin’ 2 The Hoop Podcast 2-9-23

By Grant Pugh,

7 days ago

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Meet the newest member of the WTWO Sports Team as Jack Berney joins Grant and Nicole for some podcast fun.

FIRST BLOCK: College Basketball Breakdown as the Hoosiers and Sycamores pick up big wins.

SECOND BLOCK: Welcome Jack to WTWO and the team.

FINAL BLOCK: Super Bowl predictions.

