North Dakota State
KX News

North Dakota landowners asking for more accountability on oil well royalties

By Joel Porter,

7 days ago

( KXNET ) — Landowners in western North Dakota are also asking for the passage of a new bill that would help them get more information as to what they’re owed in oil well royalties.

Right now, oil companies pay landowners a percentage in royalties based on the production of the well.

But landowners argue that for years, what they’ve been owed and how much they’re paid are two different numbers.

The royalties could range from a few dollars to a few thousand dollars depending on how active the wells are.

Landowners say they often have to pay the oil company for that information.

House Bill 1520 seeks to require oil companies to provide that information to landowners.

“And if I have to go hire an attorney to send a demand letter to the company, a lot of times, that costs more than the interest that I’m owed,” Landowner Shane Leverenz said. “So, why would I do it? I think the oil companies know that, so they play the game, and they just simply sit there and hold onto the money.”

“The bills before you, I don’t feel address the root of the issue, the core of the issue, extremely punitive in nature, both bills 2374 and 1520,” North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness said.

Landowners say the royalties issue has been debated in the legislature since 1983.

North Dakota Petroleum Council president Ron Ness opposes the bill, arguing the matter of royalties is better suited as part of a current senate ombudsman bill.

