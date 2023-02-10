Here are all of Drake's Super Bowl LVII bets for you to fade (Sorry, Chiefs bettors)

Super Bowl LVII is just days away. You spent nearly two weeks researching, listening to podcasts and debating internally how much money to spend on which bets. But now, you’ve finally pulled the trigger with hopes your wager is a winning one.

You’re definitely not alone. People all over are getting their slips in for the Big Game and that includes some of the most high-profile people around. One of the most jarring bets we’ve seen thus far definitely belongs to five-time Grammy Award winner Drake, who’s got a LOT of money riding on the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

The slip:

That’s a lot of money down for a single game. But Drake’s not new to this. The potential $1.47 million bet placed at Stake is one of many the rapper has made throughout the years at the crypto betting site that he announced a partnership with.

Drake has had his highs and lows as a sports bettor, including a big Super Bowl win when the Rams beat the Bengals last year and a significant loss when Israel Adesanya was upset at UFC 281 last November.

He’ll be counting on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to deliver on Sunday.