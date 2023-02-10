Open in App
2023 NFL Honors, live stream, TV channel, time, Award list

By FTW Staff,

7 days ago
The 2023 NFL Honors awards show will take place on Thursday night and will be hosted by the talented Kelly Clarkson. The biggest and most sought-after award will be the MVP award, which will include the two Super Bowl quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes.

The other notable awards will include AP Coach of the Year, AP Comeback Player of the Year, AP Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

The 2023 NFL Honors awards show is sure to be an exciting night for football fans everywhere, here is everything you need to know to watch or stream the action tonight.

NFL Honors

  • When: Thursday, February 9
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC, NFL Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

2023 NFL Honors

  • AP Most Valuable Player
  • AP Coach of the Year
  • AP Comeback Player of the Year
  • AP Offensive Player of the Year
  • AP Defensive Player of the Year
  • AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
  • AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
  • Next Gen Stats Best Moment of the Year
  • Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
  • NFL Inspire Change Tribute
  • Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
  • FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
  • Salute to Service Award
  • Bud Light Celly of the Year
  • Head & Shoulders Never Not Working Protection Play of the Year
  • NFL Fan of the Year
  • Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
  • AP Assistant Coach of the Year
  • Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

How to watch NFL Honors & Super Bowl

