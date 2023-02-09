Open in App
5 of the most fun Super Bowl 57 prop bets for Chiefs-Eagles

By Prince J. Grimes,

7 days ago
Let’s be honest, the amount of prop bets out there for the Super Bowl can get overwhelming.

From your traditional player props to the crazy novelty props and everything in between, deciding to where to throw the money you budgeted for the big game can be tough.

Luckily for you, I sorted through all the chaos to find five fun prop bets for Super Bowl LVII that can make the game that much more interesting.

I’m not saying all of these have the greatest odds of actually happening, but they’ll definitely keep you locked in until the very end of Chiefs-Eagles.

Will any player record an octopus?

If you’re like me, then the first question that popped in your head after reading this was ‘what the heck is an octopus if not an eight-limbed sea creature.”

As it turns out, in the world of football betting, an octopus is when any single player scores a touchdown and two-point conversion on the same drive. Now, I find this highly unlikely to happen, but several sportsbooks are offering some enticing odds for those who disagree, including FanDuel.

You can get +1300 odds for ‘Yes,’ but ‘No’ isn’t even worth a bet at -4500 odds.

Prince’s Pick: No

Will any player have a pass completion, reception and rush attempt?

You can head on over to DraftKings and get +900 odds on this interesting prop, which certainly is a long shot has some real intrigue to me. You’re almost guaranteed to have two players with at least a pass attempt and rush attempt in the two quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes. So the only thing needed from that point is a reception by either.

Now, to be clear, both are long-shots to even line up as receivers, let alone actually get a target and catch. Hurts doesn’t have a target all season, and his only reception came as a rookie in 2020. Mahomes has one catch this season, the only of his career.

But coaches tend to get creative in the Super Bowl, which leaves open the possibility for both and other players like, say, Kadarius Toney to complete the trifecta.

Prince’s Pick: Yes

Jersey number of first/last touchdown scorer

You can find jersey number props all over the place, but DraftKings’ very simple prop offers some pretty good odds. You can place separate bets on the over/under of the jersey number for the first touchdown scorer and the last touchdown scorer.

Will the number be over 11.5? ‘Yes’ will get you +105 odds for either, and ‘no’ will get you -130 odds.

Now, the choice isn’t as simple as you may think. Out of the eight players with the best anytime touchdown odds, five have numbers under 11.5, including No. 1 Jalen Hurts, who owns the best anytime scorer odds. But No. 87 Travis Kelce owns the best last touchdown scorer odds.

Prince’s Pick: Over

Which will happen first?

Which will happen first between … fill in the blank! You can find virtually any scenario at Caesars sportsbook, which is offering odds on so many head-to-head firsts.

Need an example?

Who will record a sack first? George Karlaftis III (-140) or Fletcher Cox (+110)

Who will score a touchdown first? Marquez Valdes-Scantling (+130) or Dallas Goedert (-160)

Which happens first for Patrick Mahomes? Passing TD (-130) or Interception (+240)

You get the drift.

Prince’s Pick: DeVonta Smith will score a TD before A.J. Brown (+110)

Fantasy points

Not really into sports betting? Or is fantasy football more your speed? DraftKings has just the action for you, combining the two games into one.

You can bet on how many fantasy points a player will have, based on a set over/under line. If you have a good sense of how players tend to perform from a fantasy perspective, which encapsulates everything they do more than traditional player props that break up the yardage and scoring, then these are the bets for you.

Jalen Hurts’ line is set at 25 points. Miles Sanders is at 11.25 points. Jerick McKinnon at 9.3 points. The list goes on.

Prince’s Pick: AJ Brown under 15.25 points (-110)

