Phoenix, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stewart Cink played No. 16 at the Phoenix Open with a Kevin Durant Suns’ jersey and fans loved it

By Blake Schuster,

7 days ago
Stewart Cink has given himself quite the opportunity to run away as the fan favorite at this year’s WM Phoenix Open.

The tournament known as the People’s Open for its loose rules on decorum, party atmosphere and stadium design has players showing off their personalities more and more. Cink wasted no time buying in.

As he prepared to take on the famed 16th hole at TPC Sawgrass, the tour veteran donned a brand new Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns jersey and got the crowd hyped.

The coliseum style par-three 16th hole has seen players pull out different jerseys for quite a few years now, but kudos to Cink for keeping track of the NBA trade deadline while focusing on his game.

Also credit to Cink for finishing the hole with a par after hitting his first shot short of the green. Nothing would’ve been more disastrous than missing a layup in a Durant jersey on Day 1.

Cink moved to two-under par by the time play was called for the day due to darkness.

The fans at No. 16 will have to wait to see what he pulls off in Round 2 on Friday.

