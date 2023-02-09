Read full article on original website
sean miller
4d ago
it's a tax we the people did not vote on..... no one has an answer on where the 6 cents per bag goes to in our taxes. the 4 cents goes to the retailer. Here is a thought... let's go back to recyclable paper bags.... We never should have gone to plastic in the first place
Reply
5
L Shook
3d ago
Ohhhh we’re going save the planet for getting rid of a few bags. What about litterly every package in the store that’s plastic etc?
Reply
3
Related
coloradosun.com
Former Colorado state representative’s mileage reimbursements were early indication of her falsified residency
Former state Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat who pleaded guilty Friday to criminal charges that she lied about her residence, collected the same amount of mileage reimbursement from the legislature after she reported moving substantially closer to the Capitol in November 2021 to run for reelection in a more politically favorable district.
See the Top 25 Colorado Communities Losing Residents Since 2020
Colorado's population at the time of the last census was right around 5.83 million people. Just a few years later the state continues to grow, but it's not in some of the areas you might expect. Grand Junction has grown by about 1% in population since 2020. Communities like Timnath,...
Colorado Study Used Twins to Test Age-Old Gateway Drug Theory
For many years, we’ve all heard that while relatively harmless on its own, using marijuana is believed by some to lead to users experimenting with harder, more addictive, and more dangerous drugs. This is, by definition, what is known as a gateway drug. However, for the past few years,...
Now Is The Perfect Time to Revisit Colorado’s ‘Move Over Law’
Are you up to speed with the particulars when it comes to Colorado's "Move Over Law"? If not, then perhaps it's time for a refresher. The photo above offers a good reason why. The Colorado Department of Transportation shared that photo on Saturday, February 3, 2023. Colorado law requires you to move over a lane if you see emergency or maintenance vehicles stopped ahead. This is what happens when people do not observe the law.
Colorado's first 'cannabis vending machine' hits the market
Colorado Governor Jared Polis took to Instagram to announce the state's first cannabis vending machine, which offers a fully automated experience. Proof of identification and age are still needed to access the machine. The machine debuted at Terrapin Care Station dispensary in Aurora, produced by a company called ACE –...
UPDATE: State combats cannabis carbon pollution with energy efficiency program
(Denver, Colo.) Colorado energy officials this week will open a round of applications for a program designed to help cannabis growers save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Proposal allowing Colorado counties to bar gun discharge on private property advance, Dems kill GOP gun bills
Colorado's lawmakers have begun working on firearms legislation, including legislation to allow counties to bar discharging weapons on private properties, a proposal that has brought into sharp focus not just the ideological but also the rural and urban divisions at the state Capitol. Already, the Democrat-dominated state House committees have...
Abandoned ski area in southern Colorado is closer than ever to a revival
Tucked along a curvy street in Huerfano County is a lost ski hill that will soon offer the promise of family-friendly skiing with less traffic than I-70, barely any lift lines and a $40 daily pass.
Mountain Lion Snatches Dog From Enclosed Porch in Colorado
A Colorado family is grieving the loss of their small dog after a mountain lion broke into their enclosed deck with a doggy door. According to reports, the incident occurred in Granby’s area around 8 p.m. on Feb. 4. The town is nearly 20 minutes from Grand Lake, where...
How Much Must You Make in Colorado to Be Considered Middle Class?
When you think of a middle-class family, you're typically reminded of your everyday sitcom with a family of four, a decent-sized house, a breadwinning father, a stay-at-home mom, a couple of kids, a dog, and a cat. However, as we grow, we come to find out that real life is...
Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
Nine 'thought-to-be-extinct' predators released to prey on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, additional members of the endangered black-footed ferret species have been released in Colorado. Nine ferrets were released last Tuesday at Soapstone Natural Area and Meadow Springs Ranch, with both of these locations found north of Fort Collins. These spots were selected due to thriving prairie dog colonies in the area, with this species serving as the main source of food for the ferrets.
Colorado’s Gibson Mansion is Full of Beauty and History
Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. The Gibson Mansion is one of those places that instantly transports those who enter back in time. History. Located...
Winter Storm Watch for much of CO but Denver area is left out
A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late...
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: When Colorado’s tight labor market met the state’s housing affordability issue
Housing and jobs are so connected that it was difficult to avoid the intersection of the two at an economic summit held this week for the Colorado Realtors Association. Jobs in Colorado? So, so many job openings. Two for every unemployed person in the state. Available houses for sale? So, so few houses are available at affordable prices, whatever those may be. That disconnect tempered the positive outlook that some had about the better years ahead and what the real estate industry can expect in 2023 and 2024.
Will Buying Concert Tickets in Colorado Become Less Painful?
Long gone are the days of camping outside of a ticket box office to ensure grabbing a pair of passes to see your favorite band in the front row. Although, some may argue that the current method of purchasing tickets online can be much more aggravating. Sure, you don't have...
Was It a Crime? The Terrifying Story of ‘Operation Fireball’ in Denver
True crime podcasts don't shy away from Colorado. You're likely familiar with recountings of infamous Centennial State criminals like Chris Watts or Patrick Frazee — but have you heard the terrifying story of Denver's "Operation Fireball?" The case debuted on an episode of Something Was Wrong and gained national...
13 Investigates Special Report: Towing companies face little oversight
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a 13 Investigates Special Report Wednesday, we take a closer look into tow businesses in Colorado, and who is holding unethical tow carriers accountable. Our investigation began when vehicle owners contacted 13 Investigates with concerns regarding a particular local tow carrier, SWFT Towing. One vehicle owner says he The post 13 Investigates Special Report: Towing companies face little oversight appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado school data is missing 9,000 children, a new analysis finds
Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization covering public education in communities across America. Subscribe to our free Colorado newsletter to keep up with education news from around the state: ckbe.at/subscribe-coloradoKindergarten enrollment is down. Dropout rates are up. Public school enrollment still hasn’t rebounded to where it was in 2019, before COVID turned education upside down. Where have the kids gone? A new analysis by The Associated Press and Stanford University’s Big Local...
The Next Time You’re in Denver Colorado Don’t Miss These Attractions
You may think you know Denver, but the fact is, there are a lot of attractions in the mile-high city you might be missing. A lot of people travel to the front range for sporting events and concerts, but there are so many more fun things to do. Deciding what to do may be determined by time and money, however, it also has to do with what you know. It's pretty hard to visit an attraction in Denver if you don't even know about it and there are so many of them in the mile-high city.
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 4