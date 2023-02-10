Diego Boneta stars in ‘At Midnight’, a rom-com that puts Mexico in the spotlight

Diego Boneta is making a new romantic comedy. “ At Midnight ” follows Alejandro (Boneta), a hotel manager that falls in love with Sophie ( Monica Barbaro ), a Hollywood movie star who’s staying at the hotel he works in as she films her new movie. They feel a spark as soon as they meet, but can only meet at midnight when both of their schedules allow it and there’s no one around.

Boneta, who’s a producer of the film, talked about what appealed him to the story and the opportunity he had to highlight Mexico and encourage people to visit and get to know the beauty of his native country.

“In rom-coms, I feel like the place where the story takes place almost plays like a character in the movie,” said Boneta in an interview with Today. “You see that in ‘Midnight in Paris’ and you want to go to Paris, you see ‘Notting Hill’ and you want to go to London.”

“I’m from Mexico City, and I just saw this as a huge opportunity to show the beauty of Mexico,” he said.

Diego Boneta is an actor that has managed to successfully crossover into Hollywood without forgetting about his roots. He can play roles in English and Spanish, something that’s grown more common as diversity has spread in Hollywood, yet a fact that remains noteworthy. Last year, he starred in “ Father of the Bride ”, alongside Latino icons Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan .

“At Midnight” premieres this February 10 on Paramount+. The film is directed by Jonah Feingold and costars Anders Holm, Casey Thomas Brown, Fernando Carsa , and Maya Zapata.