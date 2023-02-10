Open in App
NFL Fashion: The most stylish players, including Tom Brady

By Daniel Neira,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jimiW_0kiT9exs00

There is no doubt that our favorite NFL stars are known for their talent on the field. However when it comes to their sense of style, there are some players that take fashion very seriously, showing off their incredible outfits and adding a personal touch to their wardrobes.

Now that the Super Bowl is just days away, we bring you a list of the most stylish players, including their latest fashion moments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g44ze_0kiT9exs00

DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith seems to be red carpet ready at all times. The Philadelphia Eagles player is always sharing his best fashion game, including some amazing suits, with color variations and prints.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CkMok_0kiT9exs00

Joe Burrow

The 26-year-old quarterback is known for being a trendsetter. Apart from not being afraid of having fun with fashion, Burrow recently made a pair of Cartier sunglasses popular without even trying. He also loves jewelry and was given the nickname “Iced-Out Joe Brrr.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1j3o_0kiT9exs00

Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs star loves to experiment with style and is always up-to-date with the latest collections from luxury designers. Kelce is always wearing Louis Vuitton, Dior, Celine, and he even has his own athleisure company called Tru Kolors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBv2A_0kiT9exs00

Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr’s style has taken him from the field to the Met Gala. He has been photographed before wearing top fashion designers, and attended the most important event in fashion wearing a green velvet ensemble, accessorized with a diamond chain worth US$65,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cY3Me_0kiT9exs00

Tom Brady

Tom Brady needs no introduction. And while the NFL star has announced his retirement, his impeccable style puts him in our list as one of the best dressed, following his many red carpet appearances, attending the Met Gala several times, wearing Tom Ford and Versace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20bxfu_0kiT9exs00

Von Miller

The Buffalo Bills player recently made headlines for his ‘Alien Superstar’ inspired outfit. However it was later revealed that the silver tracksuit was not only inspired by Beyoncé’s latest acclaimed album, but it was also an Adidas x Ivy Park outfit, gifted by the iconic singer herself.

