NFL Fashion: The most stylish players, including Tom Brady

There is no doubt that our favorite NFL stars are known for their talent on the field. However when it comes to their sense of style, there are some players that take fashion very seriously, showing off their incredible outfits and adding a personal touch to their wardrobes.

Now that the Super Bowl is just days away, we bring you a list of the most stylish players, including their latest fashion moments.

DeVonta Smith DeVonta Smith seems to be red carpet ready at all times. The Philadelphia Eagles player is always sharing his best fashion game, including some amazing suits, with color variations and prints.

Joe Burrow The 26-year-old quarterback is known for being a trendsetter. Apart from not being afraid of having fun with fashion, Burrow recently made a pair of Cartier sunglasses popular without even trying. He also loves jewelry and was given the nickname “Iced-Out Joe Brrr.”

Travis Kelce The Kansas City Chiefs star loves to experiment with style and is always up-to-date with the latest collections from luxury designers. Kelce is always wearing Louis Vuitton, Dior, Celine, and he even has his own athleisure company called Tru Kolors.

Odell Beckham Jr. Odell Beckham Jr’s style has taken him from the field to the Met Gala. He has been photographed before wearing top fashion designers, and attended the most important event in fashion wearing a green velvet ensemble, accessorized with a diamond chain worth US$65,000.

Tom Brady Tom Brady needs no introduction. And while the NFL star has announced his retirement, his impeccable style puts him in our list as one of the best dressed, following his many red carpet appearances, attending the Met Gala several times, wearing Tom Ford and Versace.