Kansas State
San Diego Union-Tribune

2023 Arbitration Chart

7 days ago

Figures exchanged for the 14 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2022 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:

Player 2022 Asked Offered
Houston
Cristian Javier $749,100 $3,500,000 $3,000,000
Kansas City
Brady Singer 726,250 3,325,000 2,950,000
Los Angeles
Luis Rengifo 730,000 2,300,000 2,000,000
Gio Urshela 6,550,000 10,000,000 8,400,000
Seattle
Teoscar Hernández 10,650,000 16,000,000 14,000,000
Tampa Bay
Jason Adam 1,150,000 1,775,000 1,550,000

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Arizona
Josh Rojas 730,900 2,900,000 2,575,000
Milwaukee
Corbin Burnes 6,550,000 10,750,000 10,010,000
Philadelphia
José Alvarado 1,900,000 3,700,000 3,200,000
Seranthony Domínguez 727,500 2,900,000 2,100,000
Pittsburgh
Ji-Man Choi 3,200,000 5,400,000 4,650,000
St. Louis
Génesis Cabrera 719,200 1,150,000 950,000
Ryan Helsley 722,450 3,000,000 2,150,000
Washington
Victor Robles 1,650,000 2,600,000 2,300,000

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

