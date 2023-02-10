Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
ABC 10 News KGTV

Local Turkish community rally support for earthquake victims

By Nia Watson,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41eegy_0kiT9U5U00

The local Turisk community is continuing to rally support for earthquake victims in Turkey.

"It's really devastating. The situation is way worse than what is seen from here," Yusuf Ongel said.

The earthquake destroyed Ongel's sister's apartment building.

Luckily, his sister was staying with their father in Istanbul at the time.

"This is actually a miracle on our end. She wasn't harmed, but her apartment [was] heavily damaged. It was impossible to live in," he said.

Angel's close friend also lost his home.

Right now, he's working on a GoFundMe to help his sister and friend rebuild.

"Touching someone directly is something that we wanted to do... someone that we know, and we love," Ongel said.

He and many others are also raising money and gathering donations to assist families in Turkey with no place to go.

"I heard back from a couple of my friends, and they are desperate," Seval Karanfil said.

Karanfil said many victims are suffering through below-freezing temperatures.

"I believe they are still sleeping on the streets, in the car. Most people in the region don't have tents," Karanfil said.

She said some immediate needs are cold-weather tents, sleeping pads, blankets, and hygiene products.

She encourages people to donate to organizations like the House of Turkiye in Balboa Park and the Bridge to Turkiye relief fund.

Other organizations you donate to include the American Turkish Association of Southern California - San Diego and Welcome to Islamic Center of San Diego .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA
Local dance studio holds fundraiser to benefit earthquake victims in Turkey
San Diego, CA4 days ago
House of Turkey in Balboa Park fundraising for earthquake victims
San Diego, CA5 days ago
San Diego Syrian community joins together to support victims of earthquake
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Most Popular
Report: African-Americans overrepresented in local homeless population
San Diego, CA12 hours ago
Family mourns Escondido father of 4 killed in tree trimming accident
Escondido, CA1 day ago
California Language Academy sends donated items to Turkey, needs volunteers
San Diego, CA7 days ago
‘We bring the soul’: Black low riders talk San Diego History
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Food vendor speaks out after he says he was harassed on the job
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Feb. 16-19
San Diego, CA14 hours ago
Deadly motorcycle crash in San Carlos claims life of beloved musician
San Diego, CA13 hours ago
Adoption fees for adult dogs at SD Humane Society waived for Valentine's Day
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Man shot multiple times in La Jolla neighborhood
San Diego, CA23 hours ago
Remains of veteran killed in Vietnam War reunited with Ramona family
Ramona, CA7 days ago
Students in Mexico could start paying in-state college tuition
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Janitor pleads guilty to placing camera in Imperial Beach school bathroom
Imperial Beach, CA23 hours ago
Three men jailed in suspected gang shooting in Chollas View
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Local restaurants prepare for a rainy Valentine’s Day
San Diego, CA2 days ago
San Diego Police: Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Morena area
San Diego, CA1 day ago
San Diego family donates to sober living home after brother overdoses
San Diego, CA6 days ago
Inspector sees uptick in mold concerns across San Diego following recent rain
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Driver arrested, accused of intentionally running over friend in National City
National City, CA3 days ago
Family sues San Diego hospital, believe woman was fed peanut butter and died
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Abuse survivor reacts to Catholic Diocese's plan to consider bankruptcy
San Diego, CA6 days ago
Marine killed in Oceanside crash identified
Oceanside, CA14 hours ago
Reports: Chinese spy balloon previously flew near Coronado
Coronado, CA7 days ago
San Diego County Sheriff: Victim, rifle used in Fallbrook shooting identified
Fallbrook, CA2 days ago
San Diego nonprofit supports former foster youth with mental health services
San Diego, CA7 days ago
Former PB Denny's building turned into unique, new food hall
San Diego, CA10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy