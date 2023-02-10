Local Turkish community rally support for earthquake victims

The local Turisk community is continuing to rally support for earthquake victims in Turkey.

"It's really devastating. The situation is way worse than what is seen from here," Yusuf Ongel said.

The earthquake destroyed Ongel's sister's apartment building.

Luckily, his sister was staying with their father in Istanbul at the time.

"This is actually a miracle on our end. She wasn't harmed, but her apartment [was] heavily damaged. It was impossible to live in," he said.

Angel's close friend also lost his home.

Right now, he's working on a GoFundMe to help his sister and friend rebuild.

"Touching someone directly is something that we wanted to do... someone that we know, and we love," Ongel said.

He and many others are also raising money and gathering donations to assist families in Turkey with no place to go.

"I heard back from a couple of my friends, and they are desperate," Seval Karanfil said.

Karanfil said many victims are suffering through below-freezing temperatures.

"I believe they are still sleeping on the streets, in the car. Most people in the region don't have tents," Karanfil said.

She said some immediate needs are cold-weather tents, sleeping pads, blankets, and hygiene products.

She encourages people to donate to organizations like the House of Turkiye in Balboa Park and the Bridge to Turkiye relief fund.

Other organizations you donate to include the American Turkish Association of Southern California - San Diego and Welcome to Islamic Center of San Diego .