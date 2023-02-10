Open in App
Omaha, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

North Omaha group meets with OPPD leadership on coal use at power plant

By Aaron Hegarty,

7 days ago
An "ad hoc" committee supporting the interests of North Omaha's environmental health met with Omaha Public Power District leadership this week.

They met with the media to discuss the meeting on Thursday morning.

The topic: The North Omaha Power Plant's use of coal, which causes negative health impacts, according to health officials.

OPPD's North Omaha Plant converted three of five units to gas in 2016. OPPD had said it would transition away from coal entirely by the end of 2023. That changed last year.

From August: Community members disappointed in delays to ending use of coal at North Omaha plant

The group says the meeting was "a good start and productive."

OPPD told 3 News Now they're "grateful for the insightful conversations we have had with community leaders." The statement continued: "Hearing from our customers (is) important to us ... Through listening, we learned much more about their concerns and desires and we're considering their feedback and our next steps very closely."

The group wants to see, for starters, details on how OPPD might use federal funds to aid the transition from coal and other efforts to tackle the problem like improving energy efficiency in homes.

The group also would like a detailed explanation of why the transition won't happen this year. OPPD said industry challenges compounded by more demand pushed the date back.

OPPD said: "These challenges, which utilities across the country are experiencing, include a backlog in the interconnection request queue, as well as supply chain issues. Maintaining generation at NOS is crucial, to ensure reliable and resilient power to our growing communities. OPPD will continue the current, safe operations of our plant, as planned, until our Standing Bear and Turtle Creek stations are fully online. We remain committed to our goal to be a net zero carbon emitter by 2050 and steadfast in our mission of providing affordable, reliable, environmentally sensitive energy services."

Advocates also seek OPPD's help in adding an air quality measurement device (the community lacks one entirely, they said), support for or against relevant legislation efforts in the Nebraska Legislature and more information on the amount of coal burned at the plant.

The group said OPPD had already reached out to schedule another meeting.

OPPD will host a listening session at Florence City Hall on Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy