President Biden's Cabinet Member visits Tucson's Latino-owned small businesses

President Biden's Cabinet Member Isabel Casillas Guzman toured local businesses today as the head of the Small Business Administration.

The tour kicked off at Mercado San Agustin where Administrator Guzman went shop-to-shop witnessing the unique innovation the Latino-owned businesses have to offer for the Tucson community.

She said this was one of the many reasons she decided to kick off her Latino Prosperity Tour in Tucson.

“I was actually a little bit nervous but I was excited seeing somebody like her,” said Celia Acuna, owner of ‘81 Barbers.

Acuna’s shop ‘81 Barbers was one of the Latino-owned businesses Administrator Guzman visited.

As one of the owners, she’s proud of what’s grown into not only a barber shop but a place where clients can raise their spirits.

“Sometimes they have long days so they’re like ‘this is perfect. I’m just going to sit here and have a drink.’ And we love to see that,” said Acuna.

Guzman was thrilled to see the unique ideas from 81 Barbers and surrounding small businesses like Petroglyphs.

“I was thoroughly impressed by the businesses I met and their ability to adapt to a growth mindset during such a challenging time of the pandemic,” said Guzman.

She said the Biden Economic Plan focuses on the entrepreneurs like she met today because they lift up communities.

“That provides great inspiration for me and my work,” she said.

Part of that work includes the Latino Prosperity Tour she kicked off in Tucson highlighting small businesses around the country.

The Mayor and Council voted Tuesday to create a revolving loan fund for entrepreneurs in Tucson. She wants small businesses to continue to expand.

“To create an evergreen loan fund for underrepresented entrepreneurs in our community,” said Mayor Regina Romero.

If you’re thinking about starting a small business, now might be the perfect time with support from this focus on small businesses.

