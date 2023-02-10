Open in App
Baltimore, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Firefighters respond to 3-story row home fire, squatter jumped from building

By WMAR Staff,

7 days ago
Firefighters responded to a three-story row home fire Thursday night in the 1700 block of E. North Avenue.

Officials say there was heavy smoke showing and a squatter jumped from the building when they arrived.

This fire takes place just a few blocks away from the building collapse that killed 54-year-old Alfred Fincher, and injured five others.

"I don't know how many squatters they had, but one of them came out like Spider-Man," said one firefighter over the scanner.

There's no word on any injuries or the cause of the fire at this time.

