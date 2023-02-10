Wichlacz earns 100th career wrestling victory, but Cheboygan falls to Gladstone in district final

CHEBOYGAN – There weren’t many loud roars during the Cheboygan wrestling team’s district championship match against Gladstone at home on Thursday.

For one, the Chiefs struggled against the powerful Braves, one of the top wrestling programs in the north.

But for one Cheboygan senior, he ended up receiving the loudest roar from the crowd all night.

And for good reason.

Competing in the 285-pound weight class, Cheboygan's Devihn Wichlacz captured his 100 th career victory by pinning his Gladstone opponent during one of the final matches of Cheboygan’s 72-12 Division 3 final loss.

After all matches ended, Wichlacz, one of Cheboygan’s wrestling stars in recent years, took it all in.

“It felt great,” said Wichlacz. “It means a lot. It’s the fourth year since the program started back up, so it’s been a ride.”

It has indeed been a journey for Wichlacz, a key performer since the program returned a few seasons ago.

For Wichlacz, he’s enjoyed the ride despite some difficult times along the way.

“It’s been rough, there’s been some challenging times,” Wichlacz said. “It took a lot of work, and it took a long time.”

As for his coach, Josh Groce was pleased to see one of his most hard-working grapplers earn a milestone.

“This is what six years of hard work, blood, sweat and tears will do for somebody,” said Groce. “This sport – and I'll say it until I’m blue in the face – is a sport that will give you back what you put into it. If you’re going to put your mind, your heart and your soul into this, it will give it back to you. Devihn’s a prime example of it. We’ve got to remember, too, that he lost a season during our Covid year, where he only had four matches that whole year, so to still fight back from that and out of three seasons to get 100 wins, that’s incredible.”

While Wichlacz’s ability on the mat has stood out all season, Groce lauded the leadership of one of his most experienced competitors.

“He is the prime example of what you want a captain on a wrestling team to be,” Groce said. “You deal with a lot of young kids, and wrestling attracts some of the kids that usually need some discipline in their life, and in a captain, you want someone that’s going to challenge them in practice, get them to focus on the moves that they need to hit, the lessons that they need to learn, and Devihn for sure is that person.”

With an individual district tournament in Grayling coming on Saturday, Wichlacz’s not messing around.

He’s out to win the whole thing.

“Take first – in everything,” Wichlacz said of his postseason goals. “First in district, first in regionals, first at states. That’s the goal. I’m really looking forward (to Saturday).”

Wichlacz believes it’s all possible, and so does his coach.

“I think this is the most confident I’ve ever seen Devihn in these six years he’s been wrestling for us,” Groce said. “We’re really excited for the results that we’re going to get not only at districts, but going into regionals, and obviously states is the goal.”

Chiefs’ team season ends against terrific Braves

Wichlacz, along with senior 215-pounder Robert LaPointe, were the only Cheboygan wrestlers to pick up victories against the Braves. LaPointe, like Wichlacz, won by pinfall over his opponent in the first round.

The Chiefs had a hard time keeping up with the Braves, who also defeated Cheboygan in last season’s regional tournament.

“Gladstone is a shining example of what you want your wrestling team to be,” Groce said. “Their wrestling season doesn’t stop when the season’s over with. They’re constantly doing tournaments, holding practices during the summer, things like that. They are everything that a wrestling team wants to have, and it shows. You look at all of their kids, and there doesn’t seem to be a kid that’s in a wrong weight class for them. Everyone seems to be fit, ready to go out. You watch when they’re warming up, and they’re a prime example of going out and being technical with everything.

“They’re definitely a hard team to go against, but I’m glad we did better than last year against them.”

For a young squad like the Chiefs, they learned a lot and grew throughout the course of the season.

“We had five freshmen on the team this year. If there’s something we could’ve went through as a team this year, we’ve gone through it,” Groce said. “Between kids not being eligible for the team throughout the year, kids quitting – it's a tough sport, it is what it is – but true and true, having the least amount of experience we’ve had since our freshman year, but these kids have made strides. To go out against Gladstone – yes, we only took two wins with Robert and Devihn – but we still had kids that went out and fought until the final periods. We had kids that didn’t get pinned. I mean, this is the prime example of growth and where you want your team to go.”

Individual districts up next in Grayling

While the team campaign is now complete for the Chiefs, their wrestlers will set their sights on individual success at a Division 3 district meet in Grayling on Saturday.

Groce said LaPointe is another wrestler who’s hungry to make it to the state finals.

“Robert, unfortunately, took a couple of tough losses at (The Northern Michigan Championships), but he’s learning from them,” Groce said. “Every loss is a good learning opportunity. He’s going to go out, show everybody what he’s made of and hopefully get a repeat of last year, move on into regionals and then we can watch this dynamic duo go to states together.”

Groce also has high hopes for other Chiefs who are looking to either win their district or qualify for next week’s regionals, which will also be held in Grayling.

“We’re looking heavy with Hayden LaPointe, Robert’s younger brother, and he’s growing day in and day out as a wrestler,” Groce said. “I want to say he’s night and day from what he was last year, but it’s more than that. Chase Swanson, we have high hopes for him. Coming in his freshman year and having the amount of skill that he has already, it’s going to be great. We’re looking for DJ (Wichlacz) to continue growing. He has a pretty good shot at getting out of districts, which would be great for another freshman to be able to do that."

Gladstone reached the final by capturing a 72-6 victory over Boyne City earlier in the evening.

