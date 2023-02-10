Eleni + Hayden: 'Having the tradition continue was beautiful'

We got married at the church I grew up in, and the priest at our church also married my parents
TALK Greenville
“It was special for me to be able to share my culture with our friends and my new family. We got married at the church I grew up in, and the priest at our church also married my parents, so having the tradition continue was a beautiful part of our wedding.”
PLANNER: K. Elizabeth & Co.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Oliva Griffin
VIDEOGRAPHER: Knotted Arrow
FLORIST: Katelyn Pinner
RENTALS/LINENS: Professional Party Rentals. Berbank Events
CAKE: Table 301 did the cake; An array of Greek desserts made by members of our family and friends
CATERER: Table 301
MUSIC: Hellenic Five & Premier Party Entertainment
TRANSPORTATION: Southern Shuttles
BRIDE’S GOWN: Magnolia Bride, Charleston SC
BRIDESMAID DRESSES: Amsale, Bella Bridesmaid
BRIDE’S SHOES: Loeffler Randal
BRIDES’S JEWELRY: Necklace- Hale’s Jewelers, Earrings-Poinsett Bride, Bracelet-her mother’s pearls
HAIR & MAKEUP: Cotton Rouge and Company
GROOM’S FORMALWEAR: The Black Tux
GROOMSMEN’S FORMALWEAR: The Black Tux
GUESTBOOK: After the Tone
Comments / 0