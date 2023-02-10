Eleni + Hayden: 'Having the tradition continue was beautiful'

We got married at the church I grew up in, and the priest at our church also married my parents

“It was special for me to be able to share my culture with our friends and my new family. We got married at the church I grew up in, and the priest at our church also married my parents, so having the tradition continue was a beautiful part of our wedding.”

PLANNER: K. Elizabeth & Co.

PHOTOGRAPHER: Oliva Griffin

VIDEOGRAPHER: Knotted Arrow

FLORIST: Katelyn Pinner

RENTALS/LINENS: Professional Party Rentals. Berbank Events

CAKE: Table 301 did the cake; An array of Greek desserts made by members of our family and friends

CATERER: Table 301

MUSIC: Hellenic Five & Premier Party Entertainment

TRANSPORTATION: Southern Shuttles

BRIDE’S GOWN: Magnolia Bride, Charleston SC

BRIDESMAID DRESSES: Amsale, Bella Bridesmaid

BRIDE’S SHOES: Loeffler Randal

BRIDES’S JEWELRY: Necklace- Hale’s Jewelers, Earrings-Poinsett Bride, Bracelet-her mother’s pearls

HAIR & MAKEUP: Cotton Rouge and Company

GROOM’S FORMALWEAR: The Black Tux

GROOMSMEN’S FORMALWEAR: The Black Tux

GUESTBOOK: After the Tone