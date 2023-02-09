Read full article on original website
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Oil prices sink as markets look past Russia supply cut
Investing.com -- Oil prices fell on Monday amid anticipation of economic cues from key U.S. inflation data due this week, with markets largely looking past a cut in Russian supply as fears of a global economic slowdown and a staggered Chinese recovery persisted. Crude prices had rallied sharply last week,...
Gold Futures Under Pressure: What to Expect in the Coming Week
Movements of the Gold Futures in the last two weeks indicate extreme weakness is likely to continue as Fed Chair Jerome Powell, along with other speakers, repeatedly mentions that interest rates will likely rise further. Since I wrote my last piece, gold futures started to slide from $1917. Last week,...
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.11%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Technology, Consumer Services and Telecoms sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.11%, while the S&P 500 index gained 1.14%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 1.48%.
Consumer prices, Coca-Cola, Travel earnings: 3 things to watch
Investing.com -- Stocks rose on Monday as investors await the release of the consumer price index for January. The number, expected out Tuesday morning, is expected to be a lower gain than the previous month, further evidence that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the economy are starting to sink in.
Top 5 things to watch in markets in the week ahead
Investing.com -- Investors will be closely watching Tuesday's U.S. inflation data for clarity on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike path. Earnings season is winding down while the U.K. is set to release a deluge of economic data. Japan’s government is set to nominate a new central bank governor and the Eurozone is to release updated quarterly economic forecasts. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.
S&P 500 jumps as dip-buying tech emerges ahead of inflation report
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 jumped Monday, as dip-buying investors piled into beaten-down tech stocks just a day ahead of the inflation report that some expect could surprise to the upside and encourage the Federal Reserve to remain committed to further rate hikes. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, the Dow...
ApeCoin leads in NFT and Metaverse market share, but are APE’s hefty staking rewards sustainable?
In January, ApeCoin (APE) had an underwhelming performance compared to metaverse-based tokens like Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND). APE token gained 61% compared to the 90% and 150% respective gains seen in SAND and MANA. The subdued gains can be attributed to the hefty APE staking rewards that is likely creating some selling pressure.
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: Deere, Palantir
U.S. inflation data, retail sales, and more earnings will drive markets in the week ahead. Deere) shares are a buy amid strong profit and sales growth. Palantir stock set to underperform amid sluggish results and weak outlook. Stocks on Wall Street ended mixed on Friday, as the S&P 500 suffered...
Ripple's XRP Analysis: Lack of News Causes Price Support Loss
© Reuters. Ripple's XRP Analysis: Lack of News Causes Price Support Loss. XRP is currently navigating within the confines of a long-term symmetrical triangle pattern in the market. XRP is trading within a short-term descending parallel channel. The current market trend suggests that XRP may be in the midst...
Stock market today: Dow ends higher on dip-buying in tech ahead of inflation data
Investing.com -- The Dow rallied to close higher Monday, as dip-buying investors piled into beaten-down tech stocks just a day ahead of the inflation report that some expect could surprise to the upside and encourage the Federal Reserve to remain committed to further rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Crude oil lower ahead of U.S. CPI; retreating after last week's gains
Investing.com -- Oil prices fell Monday, handing back some of the previous week’s outsized gains, as attention returned to the short-term demand outlook ahead of key U.S. inflation data. By 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.7% lower at $79.14 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell...
11 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Hot CPI Report Is Possible
The week of February 13th is significant, with CPI, PPI, retail sales, a ton of Fed speakers, a 20-year bond auction, and a 30-year TIPS auction. Last week, rates broke out after a 30-year bond auction didn’t perform well. The auction results ended up sending rates sharply higher across the curve, along with Fed Chairman Jay Powell indicating that the Fed has more work to do and that rates would have to stay higher for longer. Depending on the data, he even noted that the Fed might have to go higher than thought at the December FOMC meeting.
Gold prices retreat on CPI angst, copper hit by China uncertainty
Investing.com -- Gold prices fell to near one-month lows on Monday as traders awaited more cues on the U.S. economy from key inflation data due this week, while copper prices nursed steep losses amid growing uncertainty over an economic recovery in China. A new year rally in gold prices cooled...
U.S. stocks were rising as investors await Tuesday's CPI report
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were rising on Monday as investors tried to shrug off last week's losses. At 10:34 ET (15:34 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 256 points or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.7%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 0.8%. Growth stocks, which...
Zambia criticises debt restructuring delays - FT
(Reuters) - Zambia's finance minister criticised the prolonged nature of the country's debt restructuring talks, the Financial Times reported on Monday, after a Chinese call for the World Bank and other multilateral lenders to offer debt relief sparked concern about further delays. In an interview with the newspaper, Situmbeko Musokotwane...
