The week of February 13th is significant, with CPI, PPI, retail sales, a ton of Fed speakers, a 20-year bond auction, and a 30-year TIPS auction. Last week, rates broke out after a 30-year bond auction didn’t perform well. The auction results ended up sending rates sharply higher across the curve, along with Fed Chairman Jay Powell indicating that the Fed has more work to do and that rates would have to stay higher for longer. Depending on the data, he even noted that the Fed might have to go higher than thought at the December FOMC meeting.

16 HOURS AGO